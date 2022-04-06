Mixed views greet Samia’s move to mend democracy

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s move to improve the country’s democracy was yesterday greeted with mixed views by political stakeholders including some leaders of political parties in the country.

Yesterday, President Hassan assured political stakeholders and the general public that she would be ready to receive and work on opinions submitted to the country’s top office to amend the Political Parties Act and the Election Act.

However, she said the recommendations should be designed based on the country’s context and environment and that the submissions shouldn’t be controversial.

Opening the Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD) meeting to discuss issues of Justice, Peace and Reconciliation in Dodoma, President Hassan instructed the presidential taskforce to continue consultations with members of the Centrer in order to meet stakeholders’ gratification.

The Head of State, who doubles as CCM chairperson, stressed that all measures towards reconciliation, justice and peace should be done by Tanzanians and that all stakeholders were guaranteed the support of her government.

Emphasizing, President Hassan assured the nation that her government would work on submitted recommendations reached after discussions made under the Tanzanian environment that finally ensure that the country remained one and united. But, speaking to The Citizen yesterday after the President had delivered the opening speech, some political stakeholders commended the Head of State saying the country was now on the right democratic path, while others were of the view that there were issues that had to be addressed.

Outgoing TCD chairman Zitto Kabwe said: “We are on the right track towards the democratic path. The President needs to be incentivised to continue with the efforts for political and electoral reforms.”

“Dialogue. We have to give dialogue a chance. She has extended a hand we should reciprocate. Institutions like TCD should provide platforms for discussions among leaders,” added Mr Kabwe who doubles as leader of ACT-Wazalendo.

University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) political science lecturer Faraja Kristomus concurred with Mr Kabwe, saying President Hassan has expressed her political will to change the country’s political landscape.

“However, we don’t understand her statement that controversial recommendations should be avoided. Probably, she was referring to tough endorsements that could trigger heated debates causing difficult stakeholders to arrive into consensus,” said Dr Kristomus.

Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) executive director Anna Henga said President Hassan could have pushed the discussions to 2025, but the move shows her readiness and belief for political reconciliation. “Part of her statements show that she would like to see consensus on the changes too instead of those that could be rejected by political parties and stakeholders,” he said.

But, independent advocate Onesmo Kyauye said within 30 years of multiparty democracy in Tanzania, much has been learnt and enough experience reaped. “There are no problems with the rights of doing politics and political rallies. Rather, the problem remains with law enforcement officers who are at the centre of confusion denying political parties their lawful right to exercis politics,” he said.

But, Chadema’s ideology, publicity and foreign affairs director John Mrema said President Hassan’s directives to the taskforce showed that there were some problems that she had discovered.

He said the Attorney General’s (AG) decision to appeal to the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) judgment over the Political Parties Act issued last week makes the President’s good intention questionable.

“The President should start with the AG in order to practically show her intention to change bad sections of the laws. Chadema will participate in the TCD’s consultations with the taskforce by working on the causes of the bad laws especially through the constitutional reforms,” he said.

But, independent political analyst Buberwa Kaiza said there were bills preparation procedures that involved participation of stakeholders, inter-ministerial committee, cabinet of ministers and the office of the AG who are responsible for preparation of the final document. “It seems we have decided to do away with procedures and depend on the sympathy of an individual. By depending on the assistance of an individual, I don’t see the political precedence and the light ahead of the country’s politics,” he said.