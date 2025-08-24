How to organise and hold productive executive meetings – 3

By Muhsin Salim Masoud

This article continues from last week’s second part where I expounded the preparation of minutes and chairpersons’ role in leading effective meetings. In today’s article I will provide more insights into the role of chairpersons and the importance of ICT in the delivery of meetings packages.

Another important aspect for chairpersons to consider is to ensure that they are the last to speak on points under discussion. By listening attentively to all contributions before giving their views, they not only promote open dialogue but also gain valuable insights that strengthen their own positions. Speaking too early risks undermining the richness of the discussion and can expose the chair to being challenged by better ideas that emerge later. Patience in leadership, in this case, becomes a strength.

I learnt a great deal about the value of listening before speaking from Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, during a number of his meetings I was privileged to attend. In all the meetings, he never interrupted or denied any member the opportunity to speak.

To show that he valued their contributions, Dr Mwinyi would attentively take notes throughout the meeting. At the end, he would summarise the discussions and conclude with clarity and precision, an approach that reinforces both respect and leadership.

Chairpersons should actively encourage members to contribute and show genuine appreciation for their views. On this, I learnt a great deal from Dr Charles Kimei during his time as chairperson of the Tanzania Bankers Association (TBA).

In meetings, whenever a member made a valuable point, he would respond by saying, “What a good point from you. Without your contribution I would be doomed!” Such remarks not only acknowledged the input but also motivated others to engage more freely and confidently.

I have also attended meetings where chairpersons chose to speak first and, at times, interrupted members’ contributions. In such scenarios, members become resentful, disengaged, and end up merely listening passively to chairpersons. This not only discourages open dialogue but also creates an atmosphere of indifference and pent-up frustrations, all of which are detrimental to the healthy growth of any organisation or society since they suppress the diversity of thought that is essential for sound decision-making.

Another important aspect is the distribution of meeting packages. In the past, these were shared in hard copy form, a process that was both time-consuming and resource intensive. During my time teaching at universities until around 2014, hard copies were still commonplace. However, just before I left, institutions began transitioning to soft copies that were often distributed via discs.

When I later joined the banking sector, I found that board packages were still being distributed in hard copies. Upon assuming the role of managing director, one of the first changes I implemented was shifting to digital distribution, starting with management meetings. All meeting documents were sent via email. I personally created well-organised folders for easy reference, and this approach proved to be efficient and convenient, not just for me, but for all members involved.

When I joined my second institution more than five years later in 2021, I encountered a similar situation where hard copies were still being used for management meetings. Knowing the crucial role technology plays in conducting effective meetings, in my very first meeting, I opted to use a soft copy and requested that other members of management team do the same. However, this proved to be more challenging than in my previous institution, as a significant number of managers did not have laptops. Eventually, the situation was addressed, laptops were provided to all relevant members, and the use of hard copies was phased out entirely.

In both institutions, we had productive discussions at the board level regarding the transition to soft copies for meeting documents. Once all board members were provided with laptops, there was a consensus to fully adapt to the use of soft copies.

This shift significantly simplified operations, saving both time and cost. To support the transition, training sessions were arranged for board members who needed assistance in using digital tools for meetings.

Secretaries can play a crucial role in conducting effective meetings by adopting a clear file-naming system that mirrors the agenda. For instance, if the first item is the agenda, the file name could start with “01,” followed by “02” for the next item, and so on. This simple structure helps members navigate documents easily and stay organised, improving preparation and participation in meetings.

In the next week’s article, I will discuss the importance of ensuring that meetings packages are delivered timely, recording different views among members and following up decisions made during meetings.