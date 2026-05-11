Mixx, DSE drive surge in young digital investors

Dar es Salaam. Digital investment transactions through the partnership between Mixx by Yas and the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) have jumped from Sh840 million to Sh6.9 billion within a year, signalling a sharp rise in the number of young Tanzanians entering the capital markets through mobile platforms.

The growth was revealed during a joint Mixx and DSE forum held in Dar es Salaam under the theme “The Role of Digital Payments in Powering the Next Generation of Investors.”

Industry players say the rapid increase reflects a broader shift in Tanzania’s financial landscape, where mobile technology is lowering traditional barriers to investing and opening up capital markets to a younger and more digitally connected population.

Speaking during the event, Mixx Chief Executive Officer Ms Angelica Pesha said the company is positioning itself beyond conventional mobile money services by enabling Tanzanians to build wealth through accessible digital investment products.

“We have always believed that financial inclusion is not complete without investment inclusion,” Ms Pesha said.

“It is not enough for people to send and receive money; we must empower them to grow their wealth, own assets and actively participate in our capital markets.”

She said the integration of DSE’s Hisa Kiganjani platform into the Mixx Super App has simplified investment by allowing users to buy shares directly through their mobile phones without lengthy or complicated onboarding procedures.

Hisa Kiganjani is DSE’s digital platform that enables Tanzanians to invest in shares and access capital market opportunities through mobile devices.

According to Ms Pesha, the number of investors using the platform increased from 6,800 to 32,000 within a year, while the number of transactions rose from 8,600 to 41,500.

“This growth shows that when access is simplified and designed around the user experience, participation increases dramatically,” she said.

She added that products such as Kibubu, Bustisha and digital investment services reflect Mixx’s broader ambition of becoming a fully-fledged financial services platform focused on empowering Tanzanians economically.

Ms Pesha said the growing participation of Gen Z investors demonstrates that investing is no longer reserved for wealthy individuals or institutions.

“You no longer need large amounts of money to start investing. Through digital platforms, investment opportunities are now accessible to everyone,” she said.

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Chief Executive Officer Mr Peter Nalitolela said digital innovation is transforming how Tanzanians engage with financial markets.

“What if the future of investing in Tanzania is not built in trading floors, but in mobile phones?” Mr Nalitolela said.

“Across the country, people who were once excluded from capital markets are now participating because access has become digital.”

He said the partnership between DSE and Mixx has helped eliminate key barriers by enabling investors to fund accounts instantly through mobile money services, making transactions faster and more convenient.

Director of Research and Policy at the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA), Mr Alfred Mkombo, urged Tanzanians to take advantage of opportunities available in capital markets through shares and bonds.

“Many Tanzanians still believe you need huge capital to invest, but capital markets provide accessible opportunities for both investment and business financing,” Mr Mkombo said.

Stakeholders at the event said the increasing use of digital investment platforms could play a significant role in expanding Tanzania’s investor base while promoting a stronger culture of savings, investment and wealth creation among young people.

Analysts also noted that the rise of mobile-based investment solutions aligns with Tanzania’s wider push toward a more inclusive digital economy, where technology is increasingly being used to bridge gaps in financial access.