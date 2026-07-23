Mixx powers cashless payments for Zanzibar's electric bus project

Zanzibar. Passengers using Zanzibar's newly launched electric buses will pay fares through a fully cashless smart card system managed by digital financial services provider Mixx, marking a significant step in the islands' drive to modernise public transport.

The payment platform was unveiled on Thursday, July 23, alongside the launch of the ZanBus electric bus project by President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Mwinyi said the project reflects the government's commitment to building a modern, safe and environmentally friendly public transport system while accelerating the transition to clean energy.

"The launch of this electric bus project is part of our commitment to building a modern, safe and environmentally friendly public transport system. We pledged to introduce electric public transport to reduce environmental pollution while providing better services to our people," he said.

Dr Mwinyi said the initial rollout marks the beginning of a broader plan to expand the fleet to 500 electric buses as part of the government's long-term ambition to transition public transport to electric mobility.

"Ultimately, we aim to achieve a zero-emissions transport system, protect the environment and transform Zanzibar into a modern city offering quality services to its citizens," he added.

The project is being implemented by the Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF), which describes the investment as a long-term initiative expected to improve public transport while supporting sustainable economic growth.

ZSSF Managing Director Nassor Shaaban Ameir said the project goes beyond improving commuter services by promoting technology adoption, environmental protection and economic development.

"The ZanBus project is a long-term investment for the people of Zanzibar. Beyond improving public transport services, it will accelerate technology adoption, protect the environment and stimulate economic growth," he said.

Under the new system, passengers will no longer need to carry cash. Instead, they will use smart cards integrated with the Mixx digital payments platform, allowing them to pay fares electronically.

Mixx Chief Operating Officer Arnold Ngarashi said passengers will be able to top up their cards using mobile phones or through the company's network of nearly 20,000 agents across Zanzibar.

"In today's digital economy, modern public transport cannot operate effectively without a modern payment system. Through Mixx, passengers will be able to top up their smart cards easily using their mobile phones or through our network of nearly 20,000 agents across Zanzibar," he said.

Mr Ngarashi said the platform is expected to improve revenue transparency, enhance the passenger experience and create opportunities to integrate additional digital services into the transport sector in future.

He added that Mixx's involvement reflects the company's commitment to expanding digital payment solutions across key sectors of the economy, including transport, commerce and public services.