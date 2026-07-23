Tanzania Central Bank urges shift to digital payments to fight fake currency

Geita. In an effort to combat counterfeit currency, residents of Geita Region have been advised to adopt digital payment systems to secure their funds and prevent fraudulent losses.

The call was made on Thursday, July 23, 2026, by Bank of Tanzania (BoT) public relations officer, Mr Sadi Makomba, during a seminar on proper banknote care and detection of counterfeit currency.

The event, held at Nyerere Hall within the Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan exhibition grounds in Bombambili Ward, Geita Municipality, targeted small-scale miners, masters of ceremonies (MCs), musicians, and entrepreneurs.

Mr Makomba explained that the central bank targeted Geita due to its rapidly expanding economy driven by mining activities, which generate high cash circulation.

He noted that beyond enhancing individual financial security, digital channels, such as mobile money and electronic banking, boost national economic growth by keeping funds within formal financial channels.

Bank of Tanzania public relations officer, Mr Sadi Makomba, sensitises artisanal miners, artists, and event hosts in Geita Municipality on Thursday, July 23, 2026. PHOTO | GEOFREY CHUBWA

Additionally, digital transactions reduce the government's expenditure on replacing worn banknotes.

“We consistently advocate for digital payments to prevent financial losses. Digital channels also reduce physical wear and tear on banknotes as more transactions move to mobile platforms and automated teller machines,” said Mr Makomba.

“Mismanaging banknotes inflicts significant economic losses on the country because currency production requires foreign exchange. Educating the public is essential to mitigate these recurring costs,” he said.

Participants commended the central bank for the training and recommended extending the sessions directly to workplaces and forming financial education clubs in schools and colleges.

A small-scale miner, Ms Teonestina Christopher, emphasised the relevance of the training to the mining sector, noting that miners work under arduous conditions and require knowledge to protect their earnings from counterfeiters and fraud.

Some participants of a Bank of Tanzania (BoT) seminar on detecting counterfeit notes and proper currency usage held in Geita Region on Thursday, July 23, 2026. PHOTO | GEOFREY CHUBWA