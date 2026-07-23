UN chief warns US-Israel-Iran war pushing Middle East towards 'the unimaginable

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran is pushing the Middle East towards "the unimaginable", urging all parties to step back from further military action and return to diplomacy.

Addressing reporters at the UN headquarters in New York, Mr Guterres said the conflict had reached a dangerous stage, with the risk of triggering a wider regional war carrying devastating humanitarian and economic consequences.

"We are on the edge of a wider war that would engulf the whole Middle East with dramatic impacts around the globe," he said.

Mr Guterres warned that continued fighting would deepen civilian suffering, damage critical infrastructure and threaten global economic stability, particularly through disruptions to energy supplies and international shipping routes. He noted that the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil transit corridors, remains a critical concern, with any prolonged disruption likely to drive up fuel and food prices worldwide.

The Secretary-General urged all parties to respect international law, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including nuclear facilities, and uphold freedom of navigation.

"Conflicts do not end on their own. They end when leaders choose dialogue over destruction," he said, calling on governments to support ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the hostilities.

His remarks came as tensions intensified following reports that US President Donald Trump was considering a further expansion of military operations against Iran, raising fears that the conflict could spread beyond the countries directly involved.

The conflict has already disrupted regional trade and shipping, with attacks linked to Iranian-backed Houthi fighters in the Red Sea and growing concerns over security in the Gulf. Oil prices have risen sharply amid fears that the fighting could threaten supplies from the Middle East, a region that accounts for a significant share of global energy exports.

Mr Guterres said diplomatic initiatives were under way and urged world leaders to give peace efforts every chance to succeed.

"It is time to stop climbing the escalation ladder and start climbing the diplomatic ladder," he said.