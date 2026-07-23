UDSM Vice Chancellor earns membership in renowned International Confucian Association

Dar es Salaam. The Vice Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Prof William Anangisye, has been admitted as an Individual Member of the International Confucian Association (ICA).

The honours is a respected global body that brings together distinguished scholars, philosophers and academic leaders committed to advancing Confucian philosophy, intercultural dialogue and international academic cooperation.

The recognition, conferred recently, places Prof Anangisye among a select network of internationally respected academics and university leaders whose contributions to higher education, research, cultural exchange and institutional leadership have been acknowledged by the Beijing-based Association.

Speaking after receiving the recognition, Prof Anangisye described the honour as a recognition not only of his personal academic journey but also of the University of Dar es Salaam's growing contribution to global scholarship and international engagement.

“I receive this recognition with great humility. It reflects the collective efforts of the University of Dar es Salaam in strengthening international academic cooperation and building bridges between cultures through education, research and mutual understanding,” he said.

He added: “It is also an encouragement for us to deepen our partnerships that contribute to knowledge creation and global development."

The International Confucian Association, established in Beijing in 1994, promotes dialogue among civilizations, supports scholarly research and fosters collaboration among universities and research institutions across the world.

Its membership includes eminent philosophers, researchers, university professors and higher education leaders dedicated to advancing cultural understanding and academic exchange.

Prof Anangisye's admission to the Association comes at a time when UDSM continues to expand its international footprint through strategic partnerships with leading universities around the world, including long-standing collaboration with Zhejiang Normal University in China.

Under his leadership, the University's Confucius Institute has strengthened Chinese language education, cultural exchange, joint research and people-to-people cooperation, making it one of Tanzania's leading centres for China-Africa academic engagement.

Commenting on the recognition, the Tanzania Director of the Confucius Institute at UDSM, Dr Mussa Hans, said the honour reflects the Vice Chancellor's commitment to advancing international academic diplomacy and creating opportunities for global collaboration.

“Prof Anangisye has consistently championed internationalisation as a key pillar of the University's development. His leadership has strengthened academic partnerships, expanded opportunities for students and researchers, and deepened educational and cultural cooperation between Tanzania and China.

This recognition is well deserved and brings pride not only to UDSM but also to Tanzania's higher education sector," said Dr Hans.

Since assuming office in 2017, Prof Anangisye has spearheaded initiatives aimed at positioning UDSM as a globally competitive university through internationalisation, research excellence, innovation and strategic partnerships.