Mkombozi Bank profit surges 48pc to Sh17 billion on efficiency drive

Dar es Salaam. Mkombozi Commercial Bank has posted a strong financial performance for 2025, with pre-tax profit rising by 48 percent to Sh17 billion, up from Sh11.49 billion recorded in 2024, driven by improved operational efficiency, digital investment and a growing customer base.

The bank says the growth reflects tighter cost management, expansion of banking infrastructure and deeper engagement with customers and stakeholders across the country.

Speaking to journalists on June 16, 2026 in Dar es Salaam, Mkombozi Bank Managing Director, Respige Kimati, said the performance was anchored on a deliberate strategy to enhance efficiency while investing in service delivery channels, including branch expansion, agency banking and digital platforms.

“We have continued to focus on running the bank efficiently while investing in infrastructure that improves service delivery. This includes branch expansion, agency banking and digital platforms,” he said.

Mkombozi Bank Managing Director, Mr Respige Kimati

During the year, the bank opened new branches in Geita, Coast Region and Kahama as part of its drive to extend financial services to underserved areas.

The lender also expanded its agency banking network to more than 2,500 agents, including 32 strategic agents operating within Catholic Church locations, which the bank identifies as key institutional partners due to their involvement in education and social services.

Financial statements show total assets increased by 13 percent to Sh318.23 billion in 2025, from Sh282 billion in the previous year, supported largely by rising customer deposits.

Shareholders’ equity rose by 23 percent to Sh49 billion, while return on equity improved to 34 percent from 29 percent in 2024.

Customer loans and advances grew by 16 percent to Sh188.93 billion, reflecting increased lending activity, while deposits rose by 12 percent to Sh242.86 billion, boosted by customer growth and improved access to digital banking services.

The number of bank agents also increased by 42 percent to 1,957, up from 1,377 in the previous year.

Following the improved results, the bank’s board has proposed a dividend of Sh100 per share for 2025, up from Sh92.40 previously.

Speaking during the launch of the bank’s 17th branch in Bagamoyo District, Coast Region, Board Chairman Gasper Njuu said the lender continues to prioritise technological transformation to expand access, particularly among young customers who rely heavily on digital platforms.

Mkombozi Bank Managing Director, Mr Respige Kimati

He said the bank’s strategy is aimed at deepening financial inclusion by making services more accessible and efficient.

Mr Njuu added that Mkombozi Bank remains among the fastest-growing financial institutions in the country, citing rising share value and consistent dividend growth as key indicators of performance.

Shares that traded at Sh1,000 in 2014 now stand at Sh4,000, reflecting sustained investor confidence, he said.