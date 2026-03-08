Most telcos meet service standards, regulator's report shows

Dar es Salaam. Most telecommunications service providers in Tanzania have met the quality of service standards set by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), according to the regulator’s latest sector performance report covering October to December 2025.

The report shows that all five mobile network operators met the required benchmarks in key service indicators, including network availability, call connection success rates, and the provision of mobile voice and data services.

The results indicate improved reliability of telecommunications services for consumers across the country.

Issued by TCRA Director-General Mr Jabiri Bakari, the December 2025 report highlights strong performance in areas such as short message service (SMS) delivery time, call setup time, and voice service quality.

All operators scored above 90 per cent in the evaluated parameters.

“Network availability measures how consistently mobile networks are accessible to users when they attempt to make calls or access internet services. Meanwhile, the call connection success rate reflects the percentage of calls that successfully connect after a user dials a number,” Mr Bakari explained.

Other indicators assessed included the call drop rate, which measures the percentage of calls unexpectedly disconnected due to technical issues, and service coverage, which reflects how effectively network signals reach consumers in different locations.

Data speed was also evaluated, measured by how quickly information is transferred from a file transfer protocol (FTP) server to a mobile device.

The study assessed the time taken for user equipment to send requests and receive responses from the server, a key factor in determining internet connectivity quality.

SMS delivery time, indicating how quickly messages reach recipients, and call setup time—the number of seconds it takes for a call to connect after dialing—were also measured.

The compliance threshold for call setup time is under eight seconds.

“Voice service quality was evaluated based on call clarity and the overall audio experience, reflecting user satisfaction when communicating via mobile networks,” Mr Bakari said.

While the telecommunications segment showed strong compliance, the regulator identified gaps in other sectors under its supervision.

The report noted that 12 out of 16 television stations assessed failed to adhere to their submitted programme line-ups, while four did not submit schedules as required under broadcasting regulations.

Similarly, four of 12 radio stations either failed to follow their approved schedules or did not submit them.

Despite these shortcomings, most radio and television broadcasters complied with requirements for diverse programming, including educational content and at least 90 minutes of daily news coverage.