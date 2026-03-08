How one doctor is pioneering phototherapy in Tanzania’s healthcare

When Dr Samson Magesa walked away from the busy wards of Mwananyamala Hospital a decade ago, he carried with him the frustrations of a medical professional who had witnessed too many patients struggling with chronic conditions without lasting solutions.

From diabetes and hypertension to stroke and kidney complications, the daily encounters pushed him to think beyond conventional medicine. The wards were full, yet many patients kept returning with the same complications.

Today, Dr Magesa is the founder of Lifewave Tanzania Company Limited, a newly registered firm introducing phototherapy treatment in the country, a technology already used in advanced health systems abroad.

“I had to ask myself why so many people continue to suffer from diseases that could be managed with safer, non-invasive methods. That question launched my research journey, and phototherapy turned out to be the answer,” Dr Magesa tells Your Health.

Phototherapy is a medical treatment that uses specific wavelengths of light to stimulate natural healing processes in the body. It has long been used in hospitals to treat neonatal jaundice and certain skin disorders such as psoriasis and eczema.

The Director of Curative Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr Hamad Nyembea, agrees that phototherapy is used in medical treatment for conditions such as neonatal jaundice in infants.

“It is true that this is one of the treatment methods used for certain conditions, particularly among children, through the use of light rays. However, if experts have chosen to specialise in this form of treatment, it is important for the public to understand that not every illness can be treated using this method,” Dr Nyembea said.

In recent years, researchers have expanded phototherapy’s applications to diabetes management, prostate conditions, and post-stroke rehabilitation. Unlike traditional treatments, phototherapy is chemical-free and non-invasive.

Patients do not need to swallow tablets or undergo injections, making it particularly useful for children, elderly patients and those with chronic conditions requiring long-term care.

“Globally, phototherapy has gained recognition because it does not introduce new chemicals into the body. Instead, it stimulates cells to repair and function better,” explains a senior medical researcher and member of the International Medical Research Journal, Dr Halima Omari.

The technology comes at a time when Tanzania’s health system is facing a growing crisis of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), NCDs account for roughly one third of all deaths in Tanzania, with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and chronic respiratory illnesses leading the list.

Data from the Ministry of Health indicates that NCDs are responsible for over 30 percent of hospital admissions across the country, a figure that has steadily increased over the past decade.

Hypertension alone is now one of the most common conditions seen in outpatient clinics.

A national survey conducted under the WHO STEPwise approach to NCD risk factor surveillance (STEPS) found that nearly one in four Tanzanian adults lives with high blood pressure, yet many remain undiagnosed.

Diabetes is also rising sharply. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that more than 700,000 adults in Tanzania are living with diabetes, while many others are believed to be undiagnosed due to limited screening.

The economic burden is equally concerning.

According to the World Bank, treating chronic illnesses is placing increasing pressure on both households and the public health system, as many patients require lifelong medication and repeated hospital visits.

For a country where health resources remain limited and the population continues to grow, experts warn that innovative and preventive technologies will become increasingly important.

Dr Omari believes that introducing new approaches such as phototherapy could help reduce the long-term strain on hospitals.

“We cannot continue to rely only on conventional drugs and surgical methods. Integrating emerging technologies is timely, especially when we face rising cases of lifestyle diseases,” she says.

Dr Magesa, who graduated from Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences, in 2015 and later worked in several hospitals and pharmacies in Dar es Salaam, says the idea of introducing phototherapy emerged during his early years in medical practice.

“I kept seeing patients who were dependent on medication for years, especially those with chronic pain, stroke complications and metabolic disorders,” he says.

After encountering the technology during professional engagements in the United Kingdom, he decided to explore whether it could work in Tanzania.

“I invested my savings to bring the equipment and begin trials locally. People were sceptical. Many asked: how can someone heal without taking drugs or injections? But after serving patients with stroke, kidney complications, nasal polyps in children, and chronic joint pain, we started seeing positive outcomes,” he explains.

For 58-year-old Amina Salum, a resident of Dar es Salaam who suffered a mild stroke last year, the therapy has been life-changing.

“I had lost strength on one side of my body, and daily activities were a struggle. After a few sessions of phototherapy, I noticed gradual improvement. Today I can walk again without much support. I never thought light could help me heal,” she narrates.

A 42-year-old teacher, Joseph Michael, who has struggled with chronic joint pain for years, shared a similar experience.

“I had been relying on painkillers for a long time, and they only gave temporary relief. When I tried phototherapy, I began to feel a difference after a few weeks of treatment,” he stated.

While more scientific studies are required, specialists say such patient testimonies are fuelling public interest and gradually building acceptance of the technology.

Medical experts caution that innovation must be accompanied by scientific validation.

“Phototherapy is promising but we must ensure rigorous clinical trials in the Tanzanian context,” notes consultant physician, Dr Joseph Lema of Muhimbili National Hospital.

“Our patients have unique genetic, lifestyle and environmental factors that may influence outcomes.”

Still, he believes the technology could complement existing treatments rather than replace them.

“If applied properly, it can reduce drug dependency and the side effects associated with long-term medication,” he affirms.

Globally, interest in light-based therapies has been growing. Experts note that research shows that low-level light therapy can stimulate mitochondrial activity in cells, improve blood circulation and accelerate tissue repair.

This explains why the technology is increasingly used in rehabilitation medicine, sports medicine and dermatology.

For Tanzania, where access to specialised medical care remains limited in many rural areas, experts say non-invasive treatment technologies could expand healthcare options.

Tanzania has in recent years taken steps to adopt digital and technological innovations in the health sector. From telemedicine services to digital patient records, hospitals are slowly embracing new tools designed to improve efficiency and access to care.

The government has also invested heavily in specialised treatment facilities, including cancer care centres and dialysis units. However, health policy analysts argue that preventive and supportive technologies are equally important.

“Technology is no longer a luxury in healthcare; it is a necessity,” says Dar es Salaam-based health policy analyst Flora Ndunguru.

“With the rise of non-communicable diseases, we need cost-effective and safe alternatives that reduce hospital admissions and long-term medication costs.”

She notes that innovations introduced by local professionals are particularly valuable because they are more likely to address the country’s unique health challenges.

Dr Magesa hopes to expand the technology across Tanzania through partnerships with hospitals, research institutions and government agencies. He also plans to train healthcare professionals on the use of phototherapy equipment and raise public awareness about the benefits of light-based therapy.

His long-term vision is to integrate phototherapy into mainstream healthcare services.

“Our mission is to rescue people from the cycle of lifelong drug use. We want to give hope to families that have been drained by medical bills and show that innovation can change lives.”