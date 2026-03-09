Depu hits hat-trick as rampant Yanga hammer Polisi 7–1 to reach last 16 of CRDB Federation Cup

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) produced a breathtaking attacking display to thrash Polisi Tanzania FC 7–1 and book their place in the Round of 16 of the CRDB Federation Cup in a thrilling encounter played on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at KMC Complex.

The emphatic victory underlined Yanga’s determination to defend the domestic knockout title, as the Jangwani giants dominated proceedings from start to finish with a relentless attacking performance.

Yanga wasted no time in asserting their authority, taking the lead just a minute after kick-off. Midfielder Mudathir Yahya Abbas calmly slotted the ball home to give the defending champions a dream start and ignite the crowd.

The early strike immediately put Polisi Tanzania on the back foot and set the tone for what would become a long evening for the visitors.

The match soon turned into a showcase for Angolan striker Laurindo Dilson Maria Aurélio, popularly known as Depu, who delivered a clinical hat-trick to spearhead Yanga’s ruthless attack.

The forward doubled the lead in the 22nd minute with a composed finish before striking again in the 34th minute to further extend the hosts’ advantage.

Depu completed his superb treble in the 59th minute, effectively putting the contest beyond doubt.

Polisi’s difficulties deepened in the 38th minute when defender Joseph Majagi inadvertently turned the ball into his own net while attempting to clear a dangerous cross inside the penalty area, giving Yanga an even more comfortable cushion.

Despite the heavy deficit, Polisi tried to show some resistance and eventually found the net in the 81st minute when Ghanaian defender Frank Assinki accidentally scored an own goal while attempting to deal with a threatening move from Yanga.

However, the strike proved nothing more than a consolation as the outcome of the match had already been decided.

Yanga continued to push forward and added further gloss to the scoreline late in the match.

Substitute winger Buba Jammeh made an instant impact by scoring in the 76th minute, while midfielder Abdulnassir Mohamed, popularly known as Casemiro, completed the rout with a powerful strike in the 84th minute.

Speaking after the match, Yanga head coach Pedro Goncalves praised his players for their outstanding performance and commitment as they continue their quest to retain the trophy.

“My players deserve compliments for the performance they showed in this match. We have to continue demonstrating our strength because we are the defending champions,” said Goncalves.

Yanga will now face Tanzania Meteorological Agency FC (TMA) in the next round of the competition as they look to move another step closer to retaining the trophy.