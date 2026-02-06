Moureen Majaliwa: Leading with empathy and purpose

Dar es Salaam. For Moureen Majaliwa, a career spanning nearly two decades in insurance and banking has taught her a fundamental lesson: true leadership is not about authority, but empathy, trust, and empowering people to perform at their best.

With over 14 years of industry experience, Moureen has navigated complex operational environments, guided teams through periods of change, and consistently delivered results under pressure.

These experiences have shaped her leadership style, teaching her to lead with purpose, clarity, and resilience, qualities that continue to influence every decision she makes.

Her rise as a leading figure in the insurance industry has been shaped by a strong combination of academic rigour and hands-on professional experience. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law and a Master’s degree in Actuarial Science and Insurance, qualifications that have strengthened her professional growth and provided a solid foundation for strategic decision-making.

Early in her career, Moureen encountered a defining challenge when she was tasked with guiding a team through a major operational transformation. The assignment involved setting up new business structures, policies, and processes under tight timelines.

“It was at that moment that I learned leadership is not about authority, but about empathy, trust, and working closely with the team to get things done. The experience instilled lessons of purpose, clarity, and resilience that continue to guide my decisions today,” she said.

Speaking with The Citizen Rising Woman Initiative ahead of International Women’s Day, marked on March 8 under the theme Give and Gain, Moureen, currently the Chief Executive Officer of Pierson Insurance Brokers, said her leadership philosophy is driven by responsiveness, trust, and empowerment.

For her, insurance is fundamentally about trust, not just price. Understanding a client’s business, risks, and plans enables the creation of long-term partnerships that perform when it matters most.

While competing on price may win a client in the short term, it rarely builds loyalty or confidence. By slowing down, asking the right questions, and designing policies that respond to the needs of the end user, Moureen demonstrates how insurance can create lasting value on a business or at a personal level.

She also reflected on how the introduction of the Bancassurance Regulations in 2018 reshaped the industry, particularly in areas of distribution, governance, and customer outcomes. The transition required clarity, decisiveness, and strong communication.

By quickly interpreting the regulatory intent and translating it into a clear strategic direction, she ensured stakeholders were not paralysed by uncertainty. “By keeping clients at the centre of every solution, we turned regulatory changes into opportunities for sustainable growth and stronger customer engagement,” she noted. At the same time, Moureen was leading change in a traditionally male-dominated industry, an experience that demanded personal resilience, adaptability, and courage.

Despite difficult trade-offs and challenging conversations, she remained bold, transparent, and fair.

The experience reinforced the importance of calm leadership under pressure and the value of challenging legacy thinking, turning disruption into a catalyst for building a stronger and more responsible business.

Moureen explained why she chose to work in the insurance sector. “Once a lawyer, always a lawyer; however, I can say I was drawn to insurance because of its people-centred impact.”

Insurance allows her to work at the intersection of risk management, financial security, and problem solving, which allows one to create impact, impression, and a second hope to someone. It also works well with her desire to serve and always be there for the community that surrounds her. Insurance offered a more dynamic environment where she could help individuals and businesses recover from uncertainty and protect their future in tangible ways.

In work, there is time for reward. The most rewarding moment in her insurance career has been seeing the real difference insurance makes in clients’ lives, particularly when claims are settled efficiently, and clients can recover from significant losses. Knowing that her work contributes directly to stability and peace of mind.

However, the most challenging moments have involved navigating complex claims and managing client expectations during difficult circumstances.

“These situations require not only technical expertise but also empathy, clear communication, and resilience. Over time, these challenges have strengthened my problem-solving skills and professional judgment. An example is when one has lost a loved one; you will not be able to bring them back, but as insurance personnel, your role is to provide comfort and future ...

Not only that, Moureen emphasised that access to insurance is not only central to her leadership philosophy but also a national priority, as outlined in the National Financial Inclusion Framework (NFIF 2023–2028). Access to insurance enhances family well-being, as the impact of unforeseen events can be devastating not only to individuals but to society at large.

“For example, a boda boda rider plays a critical role in the transport sector. An accident that destroys his motorcycle, the tool of his trade, can push his entire family into poverty, as he is often the sole breadwinner.

Without insurance, a lack of access to medical care can affect his entire lineage.

On the role of women leaders in bridging the gap between insurance penetration and public trust, Moureen noted that many families have benefited directly from life insurance payouts, particularly through women-led narratives that humanise insurance outcomes and build credibility.

However, she believes more can still be done. “Industry players must continue to enhance transparency and showcase positive impact out of insurance claim settlements, as we know, seeing is believing.

Developing young professionals, particularly women, remains deeply important to Moureen, as she believes talent is rarely the true barrier, but rather access, confidence, and sponsorship are.

“I have seen many capable women stall not because they lack ability, but because no one showed them the path or trusted them with responsibility,” she emphasised.

In insurance, classroom learning alone is not enough. Practical exposure to business placement, technical execution, and product understanding is essential.