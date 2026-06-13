Msalato airport set for September launch as works near completion

Dodoma. The government has said the long-awaited Msalato International Airport in Dodoma is expected to be completed and become operational in September this year, a move expected to strengthen air transport services and reinforce the capital city's status as the country's administrative headquarters.

Speaking after inspecting progress on the project, Finance Minister Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar said construction had entered its final stages, with major infrastructure, including the runway and aircraft parking apron, largely completed.

He said the project, which began in 2022 through a partnership between the government, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Africa Growing Together Fund (AGTF), was designed to provide Dodoma with a modern airport capable of meeting the growing demands of the national capital.

"Since Dodoma is the country's capital city, it was important to have a modern airport that can accommodate increasing economic, government and social activities," said Mr Omar.

According to project implementation reports, the first phase covering core airport infrastructure is 86.73 percent complete, while the second phase, involving key facilities such as the passenger terminal, air traffic control tower and fire station, has reached 75.1 percent completion.

Ambassador Omar said the airport would rank among the country's largest aviation facilities, featuring a 3.6-kilometre runway that is 60 metres wide, alongside expansive aircraft parking areas capable of accommodating multiple aircraft simultaneously.

He noted that once completed, the airport would significantly improve domestic and international connectivity to Dodoma, attract investment and strengthen Tanzania's position in the East African aviation sector.

The passenger terminal will have the capacity to handle up to 1.5 million travellers annually, boosting the city's ability to receive both local and international visitors while supporting economic growth.

The project also includes the construction of a 56.2-metre air traffic control tower, an international-standard fire and rescue station, power generation facilities and a modern meteorological building equipped with advanced aviation management systems.

Deputy Minister for Works Godfrey Kasekenya described Msalato International Airport as one of the government's flagship strategic projects being implemented under President Hassan's administration.

He said the airport had been designed with long-term expansion in mind, allowing capacity to be increased gradually in line with future growth in air travel demand.

"This airport has been built to modern international standards and is expected to be among the most advanced airports in the country once operations begin," he said.

Mr Kasekenya added that the government was committed to ensuring the remaining works are completed on schedule to meet the September operational target.

He said the project forms part of broader efforts to strengthen transport infrastructure and accelerate economic growth through strategic public investment.