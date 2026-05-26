Musoma court adjourns murder case over incomplete investigations

Musoma. The Musoma Resident Magistrate’s Court has once again adjourned the murder case involving three accused persons alleged to have killed Burunga Village resident, Rhoda Mobe (42), by hacking her with a machete during a night attack on October 23, 2025.

The case, No. 23/12/2025, has been pushed to June 9, 2026 to allow for the completion of investigations, which are still ongoing.

The accused include Simon Ruhinda (55), an office attendant at the Serengeti District Executive Director’s office, Marco Maginga (45), a primary school teacher in Mbeya City, and Mwita Maginga (47), a farmer from Tarime District.

Presiding over the matter on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, Senior Resident Magistrate Eugenia Rujwahuka said the case would return for mention on the next date as requested by the prosecution.

State Attorney Joyce Matimbwi told the court that the investigation file had been returned from the Regional Crime Officer (RCO) to the National Prosecution Service (NPS) and was still under review, prompting the request for an adjournment.

The court was informed that the suspects allegedly broke into the victim’s home and attacked her with machetes, causing fatal injuries, contrary to Sections 196 and 197 of the Penal Code.

The accused remain in remand custody as the offence is not bailable and the Resident Magistrate’s Court lacks jurisdiction to hear the murder case.