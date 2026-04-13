Accused question delay in Rhoda murder probe

Musoma. Three accused persons in the murder case of Rhoda Mobe (42), a resident of Burunga village in Serengeti District, have questioned the delay in completing investigations, saying the process has exceeded the legally required 90 days.

The accused Simon Ruhinda (55), an office attendant at the Serengeti District Council, Marco Maginga (45), a primary school teacher in Mbeya, and Mwita Maginga (47), a farmer from Tarime are alleged to have killed Rhoda on the night of October 23, 2025, by cutting her with machetes after invading her home.

Appearing before the Musoma Resident Magistrate’s Court on April 13, 2026, the accused raised concerns after the prosecution informed the court that investigations were still ongoing.

Related National Court adjourns Serengeti murder case over ongoing investigations

Speaking in court, Marco Maginga said they were dissatisfied with the continued delays and demanded an explanation.

“Our lawyer is not present today, but we want to know why investigations have not been completed. The legal timeframe has already passed, yet every time we appear in court, we are told investigations are still ongoing,” he said.

He added that sufficient time had passed since their arrest and urged the court to allow the case to proceed to the next stage instead of repeated mentions.

In response, Senior Resident Magistrate Eugenia Rujwahuka said the prosecution would provide an explanation through the defence lawyer, who was absent.

“It is true investigations have taken a long time since December. The prosecution will communicate with your lawyer so that you can be informed of the reasons,” she said.

The magistrate directed the prosecution to liaise with the defence to clarify the delay and adjourned the case to April 28, 2026, for mention.

Earlier, State Attorney Joyce Matimbwi requested a new mention date, citing ongoing investigations.

The accused are charged with murder contrary to Sections 196 and 197 of the Penal Code. They remain in custody as the offence is not bailable and the Resident Magistrate’s Court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case.