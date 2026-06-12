Musoma, Shinyanga airports set for take-off as aviation upgrades near completion

Musoma/Shinyanga. Tanzania is poised to strengthen regional connectivity and unlock fresh economic opportunities as the rehabilitation of Musoma and Shinyanga airports enters its final phase, marking a major step in the government’s drive to modernise the country’s aviation infrastructure.

Commercial passenger flights are expected to resume at Musoma Airport in July 2026 after an eight-year suspension, while Shinyanga Airport is on course to become fully operational later this year following the successful completion of critical flight tests and infrastructure improvements.

The projects form part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance transport services, attract investment, boost tourism and accelerate economic growth across the country.

Residents of Mara Region are set to regain access to commercial air transport after Musoma Airport successfully hosted a test flight by Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) on June 12, 2026.

Passenger services at the airport were suspended in March 2018 as the facility could only accommodate aircraft carrying up to 45 passengers. Following extensive government-funded upgrades, the airport can now handle aircraft with a capacity of up to 80 passengers.

Speaking during an inspection of the facility, Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) Director-General Abdul Mombokaleo said Musoma Airport had attained Category 2C status following the completion of major improvements.

He said the government launched the rehabilitation project in April 2021 at a cost of Sh35 billion, significantly enhancing the airport’s infrastructure and operational capability.

“The runway has been upgraded from a 1,600-metre gravel strip to a 1,705-metre asphalt runway, enabling the airport to accommodate medium-sized aircraft carrying up to 80 passengers, compared to the previous limit of 45,” said Mr Mombokaleo.

He noted that the only remaining work involves the completion of a temporary passenger terminal, which is expected to be ready within the next two months.

ATCL Chief Executive Officer Peter Ulanga said Mara had become the airline’s 17th domestic destination, opening up faster and more efficient travel options for residents and businesses.

“This presents a significant opportunity for the people of Mara to access different parts of the country more quickly and conveniently through air transport,” he said.

Mr Ulanga added that ATCL continued to expand its route network and planned to introduce flights to Russia, Oman and Shinyanga in the near future.

The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Infrastructure, Suleiman Kakoso, said the upgraded airport would serve as a catalyst for economic growth in Mara Region, particularly in the fisheries, tourism and trade sectors.

He noted that fish products from Musoma would reach both domestic and international markets more efficiently and urged residents to seize emerging business opportunities.

Mara Regional Commissioner Col Evans Mtambi said the resumption of air services would ease travel challenges for residents, many of whom currently endure road journeys of up to 15 hours to reach certain destinations.

He also called for the construction of a permanent passenger terminal to maximise the benefits of the investment.

“This airport is of immense importance to our region, but it still lacks a permanent passenger terminal. Even as the temporary facility is being constructed, I urge the ministry to prioritise a permanent terminal so that this investment delivers its full potential for the region and the nation,” he said.

Shinyanga airport nears completion

Meanwhile, the government has announced that construction of Shinyanga Airport has reached 98 percent completion, with the project expected to be finalised in August.

During an inspection on June 12, authorities confirmed the successful completion of aircraft take-off and landing tests conducted to verify compliance with international aviation standards.

Minister for Transport Prof Makame Mbarawa said the rapid progress at both Musoma and Shinyanga airports reflected the government’s commitment to strengthening Tanzania’s transport network and stimulating economic growth.

“The success of these flight tests demonstrates that the works undertaken meet both national and international standards. Completion of these projects will generate significant benefits through growth in tourism, trade, livestock, agriculture, manufacturing, employment and household incomes,” said Prof Mbarawa.

He stressed the need to complete all outstanding works within the agreed timeframe while maintaining the highest safety standards.

The minister directed Taroads to continue construction works around the clock to ensure the airport is fully completed by September 1, while also instructing the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) to finalise all certification processes and safety compliance requirements.

In addition, he directed TAA to ensure adequate protection and maintenance of airport infrastructure once operations commence.

Mr Mombokaleo said Shinyanga Airport, which is also among the 61 airports managed by TAA, plays a critical role in supporting socio-economic development.

“The airport is classified as a Category C facility with Fire Category 5 status, enabling it to accommodate a wider range of aircraft operations,” he said.

The Shinyanga expansion and rehabilitation project, launched in April 2023 at a cost of Sh45 billion, includes improvements to the runway, taxiways, aircraft parking areas, power systems and other essential infrastructure.

Mr Ulanga confirmed that an ATCL aircraft had successfully landed at Shinyanga Airport during the testing phase, demonstrating the facility’s readiness to join the airline’s expanding domestic network.