Mwakibete pledges to keep serving Kyela after CCM snub

Mbeya. Former Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) parliamentary aspirant Godlove Mwakibete has thanked Kyela residents for their support after failing to secure the party’s endorsement to contest the constituency in the October General Election.

Mr Mwakibete, popularly known as Chief Godlove, told residents that his exclusion from the final stage of the party’s nomination process would not end his involvement in the constituency’s development.

Speaking at Kyelucu grounds in Ipinda, he said he would continue working with residents and other stakeholders to pursue opportunities that could improve livelihoods, particularly for young people, women and vulnerable groups.

“The removal of my name cannot make me stop thinking about the development of the people of Kyela,” he said.

“I will continue working with friends, stakeholders and residents to seek out opportunities that can bring development to our constituency.”

Mr Mwakibete said improving access to quality healthcare, expanding health insurance coverage and investing in education and youth empowerment remained among his priorities.

He also urged CCM members to remain united and support candidates selected by the party as it prepares for the General Election.

“I believe the leaders who have been approved were selected with the interests of the party and the people in mind. It is now our responsibility to support them and ensure that CCM secures a major victory,” he said.

Some residents who attended the meeting praised Mr Mwakibete for accepting the outcome of the nomination process and returning to thank his supporters.

They said his involvement in community initiatives had earned him the trust of residents and expressed hope that he would continue contributing to the constituency’s development despite not securing the party’s nomination.

Mr Mwakibete’s meeting with residents comes after CCM completed its internal process to select candidates for parliamentary seats ahead of the General Election.