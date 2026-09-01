Mystery surrounds custody death of Tanzanian police officer

Dar/Tanga. The death of Field Force Unit (FFU) officer Corporal Mwita Mrumbe (H.1796) has sparked mystery after conflicting reports emerged, with Tanga Regional Police confirming he died whilst in custody.

Corporal Mrumbe was buried on Monday afternoon, August 31, 2026, at Mwanagati Cemetery in Ilala, Dar es Salaam, four days after dying inside Tanga District Police Station.

According to a statement released by the Tanga Regional Police Commander, Mr Mrumbe died on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 7:03 pm inside a station cell.

The statement said that before his death, Mr Mrumbe was being detained alongside six fellow officers of various ranks over criminal allegations.

“The deceased, along with six other officers of various ranks, was being held over criminal allegations,” the police statement read in part.

Online reports attributed to a purported family member claimed Mrumbe was detained between August 21 and 28, before his family was informed of his death.

The claims disputed the official account of suicide, alleging that the officer had suffered severe torture before being returned to custody, where he was found hanging by his T-shirt.

The online claims alleged acts of cruelty, including sliced heels and nose, pulled-out fingernails and gouged-out eyes.

The source claimed Mrumbe was an FFU officer who refused to participate in alleged state-sponsored murders and abductions.

It was further claimed that he was transferred from Ukonga, Dar es Salaam, to Tanga, where he died.

However, Tanga Regional Police dismissed the allegations, saying an autopsy conducted in the presence of relatives confirmed that he died from asphyxiation caused by hanging.

“Following his death, a forensic investigation witnessed by relatives established the cause of death as asphyxiation due to hanging,” noted the statement.

Police added that the body was handed over to the family for burial arrangements, leading to Monday’s interment in Dar es Salaam.

“Tanga Regional Police urge the public, media outlets and social media users to refrain from circulating unverified reports or drawing unofficial conclusions,” warned the police, noting that spreading misinformation violates the law.

Meanwhile, The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi visited the deceased’s family home in Kitunda, Dar es Salaam, where grieving relatives and neighbours expressed confusion over the differing accounts surrounding his death, whilst remaining reluctant to speak extensively.

“If we explain everything to you, how will it help us? Our relative is dead. For more information, ask the police,” said one relative.