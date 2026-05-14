Police recover head of slain college student six days after burial

Dar es Salaam. Six days after the burial of first-year Institute of Finance Management (IFM) student James Temba, police have recovered his head in Dar es Salaam.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Jumanne Muliro said on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, that the head was found buried in Kitunda Kibeberu, Ilala District.

“Part of the head was found buried by those who committed the crime. We are currently holding five suspects, including another individual in addition to those earlier announced on May 3,” he said.

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Mr Muliro identified the latest suspect as Said Ally, 31, popularly known as Side, a traditional healer.

He said legal procedures were being finalised to allow relevant authorities to continue with the case.

Speaking by phone, the deceased’s father, Rogers Temba, said he had received reports about the recovery while still in Moshi.

“They recovered it following initial reports from the Kitunda Kibeberu area in Ilala,” he said.

James Temba was buried on May 7, 2026, at the family cemetery in Mande Village, Old Moshi West Ward, Kilimanjaro Region.

His body was interred without a head, forcing mourners to bid farewell using a photograph placed inside the coffin.

The student, who lived in Tabata Chang’ombe, Dar es Salaam, left home on April 29, 2026. His headless body was later discovered floating in the Msimbazi River in Kipawa, Ilala District.

Police said investigations and legal procedures are ongoing and, once completed, the recovered head will be handed over to the family for burial in Moshi.

Mr Temba said the family would not need to exhume the grave because they had intentionally left a small space during the burial in case the head was later recovered.

“We left a small space before concrete was poured, which would be used if the head was found,” he said.

He thanked relatives, friends, the police and the media for supporting the family throughout the ordeal.

“This matter has caused us immense pain. It is not something common. Some things are beyond human control and must simply be accepted,” he said.

He also appealed to Tanzanians to continue praying for the family during the difficult period.