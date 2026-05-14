Zanzibar real estate firm posts strong early growth as Paje projects gain momentum

Unguja. Real estate developer Shivo Tanzania has reported strong early-stage growth, signalling rising investor confidence in Zanzibar’s fast-expanding property market as it positions for large-scale project delivery in Paje.

In a statement, the company said it generated $9.5 million in off-plan sales within its first two and a half years of independent operations, converting $5.5 million into cash inflows an early cycle performance that stands out in a market where developers typically rely heavily on phased buyer payments to fund construction and expansion.

The total invested land value has now grown to more than double the original acquisition cost following the successful approval of full planning permissions across the projects.

The uplift reflects the company’s strategy of creating value through disciplined land acquisition, planning execution and long-term project positioning, while steadily building equity as the developments progress toward delivery.

Operating as a single-member company with a sole shareholder-director and no external equity partners, the firm’s trajectory reflects a rare example of fully bootstrapped growth in an emerging market environment.

Strong early fundamentals

Industry benchmarks for early-stage real estate success often focus on pre-sales traction, capital efficiency and the ability to operate without heavy external financing. On these measures, Shivo Tanzania’s performance indicates solid footing.

The company said it has reinvested about 40 percent of collected funds into land acquisition and 15 percent into architectural design and proprietary digital infrastructure, a strategy aimed at strengthening long-term asset value while preserving liquidity for construction and operations.

Beyond the reinvestment strategy, the developer revealed it has acquired more than $6.5 million worth of land from seven different local landowners in Paje, a move it says has helped circulate investment capital directly into the local economy.

The acquired land parcels have been consolidated into two large-scale mixed-use developments expected to deliver more than 500 residential and commercial units. According to the company, the two flagship projects alone are projected to generate a combined sales value of approximately $290 million upon completion.

“Achieving this level of sales and cash conversion without external partners demonstrates strong product-market fit and execution capability,” the company said, noting that the results validate both investor demand and confidence in its developments.

Lean operating model

Shivo Tanzania also credits its lean operating structure for strengthening profitability and maintaining operational flexibility.

Unlike many competing developers in Zanzibar that rely heavily on international brokers and third-party agencies, the company operates an almost entirely in-house sales force. This significantly reduces overheads in a market where international sales agents often charge commissions exceeding 10 percent.

The company said the strategy has allowed it to retain more revenue internally while maintaining direct engagement with buyers and investors.

Riding Zanzibar’s property boom

The performance comes amid growing interest in Zanzibar as a tourism-driven investment destination. Coastal areas such as Paje and other high-end corridors have attracted both regional and international buyers, particularly in the off-plan property segment.

However, the market remains complex. Developers often contend with regulatory processes, land title issues, construction risks and fluctuating buyer confidence—factors that can delay projects or affect delivery timelines.

Within this context, Shivo Tanzania’s reported cash realisation rate of more than 58 percent from contracted sales is seen as a strong indicator of resilience and effective market positioning.

Shift to execution phase

Analysts say while early sales traction is critical, the real test lies in project delivery. The company now embarks on next phase of its growth cycle, that being the ongoing execution phase, with key priorities which include maintaining build quality, ensuring customer satisfaction and delivering sustainable returns through rental and property management services.

Shivo Tanzania’s fully self-funded structure distinguishes it from many developers in the region, who typically rely on joint ventures, private equity or bank financing to mitigate risk.

By avoiding early-stage dilution, the company retains full strategic control while demonstrating that founder-led, lean development models can gain traction even in high-risk, emerging markets.

With Zanzibar’s urban expansion and tourism sector has continued to attract investor attention, the company says it is positioning itself for the next stage of growth, including scaling projects and exploring strategic partnerships aligned with its long-term vision.