National Service calls youth to apply for 2026 programme

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. The National Service (JKT) has announced the opening of applications for military training for Tanzanian youth aged 16 to 18 who wish to volunteer for the 2026 training programme.

The initiative aims to instil discipline, patriotism, and life skills among young people who have recently completed their studies at various educational levels.

Head of Administration at JKT, Brigadier General Hassan Mabena, announced the decision on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, while addressing journalists at the Army Headquarters in Dodoma.

“The purpose of the training is not to provide employment but to prepare young people to face life by building foundations for self-reliance, discipline at work, and contribution to national development,” he said.

Brigadier General Mabena said eligible applicants must be Tanzanian citizens aged 16 to 18 who have completed Standard Seven education for mainland youth or secondary education for Zanzibar youth, graduating between 2022 and 2025.

He said candidates should also possess valid certificates of completion.

Mr Mabena said JKT encourages applicants from various professional backgrounds, particularly those with skills in information technology, to apply.

“Registration for the training will begin on January 26, 2026, across all regions in mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar,” he said.

Furthermore, he said selected candidates will be required to report to JKT training camps between February 27 and March 4, 2026.