NBC Bank wins best employer award for outstanding internship programme

Dar es Salaam. The National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has been awarded the Best Employer Award for the Internship Programme by the Prime Minister’s Office – Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations (PMO-LEIR), in recognition of its strong commitment to providing structured work-experience opportunities and absorbing graduates into permanent employment.

The award was presented in Dar es Salaam on January 10, 2026 during the Employers’ Conference on the Implementation of the Work Experience (Internship) Programme. The Deputy Minister, Prime Minister’s Office – Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Rahma Kisuo (MP), officially handed over the award on behalf of the Government.

The event was attended by senior government leaders, including the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry under the Prime Minister’s Office – Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Zuhura Yunus, senior officials from PMO-LEIR, and representatives from various public and private institutions.

NBC Bank was represented by a delegation led by the Acting Head of the Human Resources Department, Grace Mgondah.

Speaking after receiving the award, Ms Mgondah said the recognition reflects the Bank’s consistent and measurable efforts in implementing the national internship programme effectively.

She revealed that over the past five years, NBC Bank has employed approximately 136 graduates on a permanent basis, all of whom initially joined the institution through the internship programme.

Ms Mgondah noted that Tanzania produces between 800,000 and 1,200,000 graduates every year, many of whom struggle to secure employment due to limited practical skills and workplace exposure.

“The internship programme has been instrumental in addressing this challenge by equipping graduates with hands-on experience, essential professional skills, strong work ethics and a positive attitude towards work,” she said.

She added that NBC Bank’s impact extends beyond direct employment, as many former interns have secured jobs in other organisations and continue to perform strongly in their respective roles.

On behalf of the Bank, Ms Mgondah reaffirmed NBC Bank’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Government to expand the internship programme and reach a wider pool of graduates across the country.