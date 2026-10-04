Tanzania brings forward school closing date over El Niño rain concerns

Ndilito takes early lead in race to succeed Ndejembi in Chamwino

Dr Netho Ndilito

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By  Rachel Chibwete

Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Limited

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