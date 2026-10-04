Ndilito takes early lead in race to succeed Ndejembi in Chamwino

Dodoma. Dr Netho Ndilito has emerged with the highest number of votes in the CCM parliamentary nominations for Chamwino Constituency, securing 2,401 of the 6,172 votes cast on October 3, 2026.

Dr Ndilito was followed by Dr Kedmon Mapana, who received 1,927 votes, while Ezekiel Mbogoni came third with 275 votes.

However, Chamwino District CCM secretary Ibrahimu Mpwapwa said securing the highest number of votes in the nominations did not automatically guarantee a candidate the party’s ticket.

Speaking to Mwananchi on Sunday, October 4, 2026, Mr Mpwapwa said the names of all candidates would be submitted to the party’s higher decision-making organs for the final decision.

He said the nominations were part of the process of identifying candidates who enjoyed significant support among party members, but were not a direct ticket to contest the parliamentary election.

“Getting the highest number of votes is not the sole criterion for being selected as the parliamentary candidate. All the names will be submitted to the party’s higher decision-making organs,” he said.

Mr Mpwapwa likened the nominations to an examination that indicates which candidates received the most support, but stressed that the final decision would be made by the relevant party organs.

The Chamwino parliamentary seat fell vacant after its former MP, Deogratius Ndejembi, was appointed Vice President.

After Dr Ndilito and Dr Mapana, the other candidates with the highest number of votes were Mr Mbogoni (275), Daniel Ligoha (271), Amsabi Mrimi (205), Damian Chidogo (143), Samweli Malecela (113), Fatma Tawfiq (110), Amani Mangula (68), Dr Frank Menda (62), Stella Mamotto (62) and Asia Abdallah (61).

Others were Poloret Mgema (59), Rehema Kayombo (43), Idd Mwaliko (34), John Basilidya (33), Vincent Cholola (32), Dr Sarah Chiwamba (30), Christopher Chalange (30), Gabriel Masinga (27), Wenslaus Mazanda (23), Abdallah Omar (19), Daniel Chisaluni (19) and Joseph Ndulani (19).