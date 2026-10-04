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Tanzania brings forward school closing date over El Niño rain concerns
Ndilito takes early lead in race to succeed Ndejembi in Chamwino
Sunday, October 04, 2026
- 2 min read
Dr Netho Ndilito
By
Rachel Chibwete
Reporter
Mwananchi Communications Limited
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Chivayo and Ginimbi: The tale of two African billionaires whose lives were tragically cut short
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Tanzania brings forward school closing date over El Niño rain concerns