NEMC reaches about 1,450 stakeholders with environmental education at Nane Nane exhibitions

Dodoma. The National Environmental Management Council (NEMC) has reached nearly 1,450 stakeholders by providing education on sustainable environmental conservation and management at this year’s Nane Nane Agricultural Exhibitions held in Dodoma and at John Mwakangale Grounds in Mbeya.

The education targeted stakeholders from various sectors as part of the Council’s efforts to raise public awareness on the importance of protecting the environment for the benefit of both present and future generations.

At its exhibition booth, NEMC educated visitors on best practices in climate-smart agriculture, sustainable livestock keeping, safe fishing, and the protection of water sources.

In addition, members of the public and other stakeholders who visited were informed about the importance of conducting environmental impact assessments before initiating various development projects, particularly in agriculture, to reduce negative environmental effects.

Among the priority issues addressed was encouraging investors to register their projects with NEMC in order to obtain environmental certificates as an essential requirement for legally operating while considering environmental concerns.

During the exhibitions, NEMC experts also explained the direct and indirect impacts of human activities such as uncontrolled burning, deforestation, and waste disposal on ecosystems, which contribute to climate change, soil erosion, and the depletion of water resources.

“We urge investors to fully participate in environmental protection. The education we provide forms the basis for making sound policy, economic, and social decisions that take into account the future of our environment,” said Environmental Officer at NEMC, Ms Dalia Kilamlya