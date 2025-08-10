Ex-speaker Ndugai succumbed to respiratory infection, says Parliament

Dar es Salaam. The Clerk of the National Assembly, Baraka Leonard, has said that former Speaker of Parliament, Job Ndugai, died from a sharp drop in blood pressure caused by a severe respiratory infection.

Mr Ndugai passed away at 3pm on August 6, 2025, in Dodoma after a short illness.

Mr Leonard made the disclosure in Dodoma yesterday, Sunday, August 10, 2025, while reading the late Ndugai’s biography at a national farewell ceremony held on the Parliament grounds before the burial in his home village of Kongwa, Dodoma.

“According to medical reports, he died due to a significant drop in blood pressure, which was triggered by a severe respiratory infection,” he said.

The late Ndugai is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

A large number of mourners attended the farewell, including President Samia Suluhu Hassan and former President Jakaya Kikwete. Others were Vice President Dr Philip Mpango, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Zanzibar’s Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Dr Doto Biteko, and Chief Justice George Masaju.