Mwinyi urges priority employment for locals in investment projects

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has emphasised the importance of investors prioritising local citizens for job opportunities so they benefit directly from developments within their communities.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks on Thursday, September 10, 2026, in a speech read on his behalf by the Acting Minister for Tourism and Heritage, Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, at the official opening of a modern hotel in Jambiani Village, South Unguja Region.

"Giving priority to local employment across various job positions must be observed so that citizens benefit from such investment," stated President Mwinyi.

The hospitality facility, executed by Egypt-based Joude Zanzibar Holding Company, was highlighted as a fruit of diplomatic and economic cooperation between Zanzibar and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

In his speech, Dr Mwinyi commended the firm for employing 85 locals out of its 90 project staff, noting the move aligns with state efforts to empower residents.

President Mwinyi pointed out that the opening signifies rising investor confidence, revealing that Zanzibar welcomed 917,167 tourists in 2025, a 24.5 percent surge compared to 2024.

“These statistics provide clear evidence that Zanzibar continues to be a key global tourism destination. Our goal is to reach 1.5 million tourists annually,” said Dr Mwinyi.

He noted that rising arrivals present an imperative to upgrade service delivery, infrastructure, and bed capacity to satisfy market expectations.

According to him, the venture represents a broader economic chain supporting small enterprises, farmers, transporters, and artists.

To sustain growth momentum, Dr Mwinyi assured that the government will keep enhancing the business climate by upgrading roads, airports, utilities, ports, and healthcare.

He further urged potential investors to capitalise on local opportunities while observing environmental conservation and sourcing local products.

The Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (Zipa) executive director, Mr Saleh Saad Mohamed, revealed that the project cost $6.5 million (about Sh17 billion).

He noted that South Unguja Region hosts 351 projects valued at $1.7 billion (Sh4.4 trillion), projected to create 8,000 jobs upon completion.

Joude By The Sea investor, Mr Ahmad Baki, stated that the venture aims to expand employment, offer professional training, and unlock skilled career paths for Zanzibaris.

"This investment promises to offer more livelihood opportunities and ensure Zanzibar's name is heard worldwide as a premier tourism destination," said Mr Baki.