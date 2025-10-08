New chapter: Marie Stopes becomes MSI Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. As organisations across Tanzania celebrate Customer Service Week, MSI Tanzania, formerly known as Marie Stopes Tanzania, has announced a name change as part of its commitment to improving and expanding access to quality healthcare services.

MSI Tanzania’s Country Director, Mr Patrick Kinemo, stated that the rebranding signifies a new chapter for the organisation but assured clients that its operations and mission will not change.

“Last year, nearly 25 percent of all clients who received family planning services in Tanzania were supported by MSI Tanzania staff in collaboration with the government,” he said.

He emphasised that the organisation plays a crucial role in providing contraceptives and permanent family planning methods, reaching about 40 percent of both women and men who accessed these services nationwide.

Mr Kinemo explained that MSI Tanzania’s primary service delivery model is its outreach programme, which offers sexual and reproductive health services in government health facilities.

This initiative is conducted in close collaboration with the President’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) and the Ministry of Health.

“This model allows us to reach remote and marginalised communities, ensuring that no one is left behind,” he emphasised. “As part of this approach, we also implement an embedded nurse model, where MSI-employed nurses work within government facilities to provide mentorship, capacity building, and ensure the sustainability of sexual and reproductive health services beyond our direct involvement.”

In addition to its outreach efforts, Mr Kinemo highlighted the organisation’s Public Sector Strengthening Programme, which supports health facilities at both local and national levels to enhance the quality of sexual and reproductive health services and strengthen the overall resilience of the healthcare system.

Since its establishment in 1989, MSI Tanzania has been dedicated to ensuring that women, men, and young people across the country have access to high-quality, affordable, and client-centred care.