Kremlin says there will be a response if EU curbs Russian diplomats' travel

Moscow. The Kremlin on Tuesday promised that Russia would formulate an appropriate response to reported plans by the European Union to restrict the movement of Moscow's diplomats within the bloc.

European Union countries are moving towards a deal to curb the movement of Russian diplomats within the EU, but no formal agreement has been reached yet, EU diplomats told Reuters on Tuesday.

The measure, proposed by the bloc's diplomatic service, would force Russian diplomats stationed in an EU member state to notify another member state if they wanted to travel there. That would give governments the option of barring them from entry.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked if Russia would have a response, said: "Well, of course there will be a response.