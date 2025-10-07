Kremlin says there will be a response if EU curbs Russian diplomats' travel


Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov walks at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, September 2, 2025.PHOTO/ REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

  • European Union countries are moving towards a deal to curb the movement of Russian diplomats within the EU, but no formal agreement has been reached yet, EU diplomats told Reuters on Tuesday

Moscow. The Kremlin on Tuesday promised that Russia would formulate an appropriate response to reported plans by the European Union to restrict the movement of Moscow's diplomats within the bloc.

The measure, proposed by the bloc's diplomatic service, would force Russian diplomats stationed in an EU member state to notify another member state if they wanted to travel there. That would give governments the option of barring them from entry.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked if Russia would have a response, said: "Well, of course there will be a response.

"Our diplomatic service will formulate proposals, and they will be implemented," he told reporters, adding that "unfortunately, Europeans are actively reviving their skills in erecting new dividing walls."

