Udart chair: What I learnt from my first ride on BRT

Dar es Salaam. On Thursday, October 2, 2025, shortly after performing the Asr prayer at Mjimwema Mosque in Kigamboni, I received a call from a close associate informing me that I had been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Usafiri Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Company (Udart).

Moments later, my phone was inundated with congratulatory messages, mixed with sympathetic ones, from friends, colleagues and various groups.

Many shared their grievances about Udart’s operations: poor customer service, buses departing half empty while commuters were left waiting, failure to return passengers’ change, misappropriation of company property and general inefficiency.

Let me first thank the Almighty God for granting me good health and second, express my deep gratitude to Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her trust in appointing me to this important position.

Chairing the Udart board is no small task, given the company’s challenges and Dar es Salaam’s strategic role in Tanzania’s transport network.

Together with my fellow directors and management, we are committed to doing all that lies within our ability to deliver on this responsibility.

This is not my first presidential appointment, but unlike the previous ones, this particular post has drawn an overwhelming number of responses.

Many friends offered congratulations, while others expressed concern. One long-time friend told me bluntly that he would reserve his congratulations until he saw tangible improvements in the city’s transport services. He was right.

Determined to understand the issues firsthand, I decided to take an unannounced trip aboard one of the buses as an ordinary commuter. I wanted to observe operations on the ground without being recognised.

Before the visit, I consulted a few trusted individuals. One of my sisters, a senior government officer, jokingly suggested that if I truly wanted to go unnoticed, I should wear a baibui and cover my face like a ninja.

When I discussed the idea with my wife, we both agreed that such a disguise was impractical—not only because ninja attire is prohibited on the rapid buses, but also because being recognised in such a get-up would be embarrassing.

I instead opted for casual clothes and a kapelo (cap), though I forgot the cap at home that morning.

I began my journey on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 11.50am, boarding a bus from Posta to Kimara. I arrived at 12.20pm, stayed for about 15 minutes and then boarded another bus back at 12.35pm, reaching Posta by 1.10pm.

On the first leg, I had to stand all the way, but I managed to get a seat on the return trip. Both journeys happened to be aboard the newer green buses.

That was a slight disappointment, not because of their appearance, but because I had hoped to experience one of the older blue buses that passengers often complain about.

I learnt a great deal from that visit. Many of the concerns raised by commuters were visible, ranging from service gaps to minor acts of negligence.

These observations will be discussed in upcoming Board and Management meetings, where we shall deliberate on solutions and keep the public informed of progress.

My plan to remain anonymous worked until the return trip. At Manzese, a young man recognised me. When our eyes met, he greeted me and I responded politely before pretending to engage with my phone to avoid drawing attention.

To my fellow board members and the management team, I emphasise that this is a major responsibility. Public expectations are high, but with diligence, creativity and patriotism, we can build a better Udart.

To all Udart employees: be ready. The journey towards a new and improved Udart has begun.