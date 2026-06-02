New digital tool seeks to plug gaps in drug supply chain

Dar es Salaam. For many Tanzanians, finding essential medicines often means moving from one pharmacy to another, only to discover that the drugs are unavailable, overpriced, or sourced from unreliable suppliers.

The challenge inspired pharmacist and entrepreneur John Method to develop DawaLink, a digital platform designed to improve access to medicines, curb counterfeit drugs and help pharmacies manage their stock more efficiently.

The platform seeks to support retail pharmacies by making it easier to access medicines and medical products needed to serve their communities.

Through a seamless digital marketplace, DawaLink connects pharmacies directly with trusted importers and local manufacturers, enabling them to source products reliably, efficiently and at competitive prices.

Mr Method said the platform addresses three key challenges facing Tanzania’s pharmaceutical sector: high medicine prices, counterfeit drugs and the limited use of business data by pharmacy operators.

“Many retail pharmacies buy medicines from a limited number of suppliers, often at high prices. Those costs are eventually passed on to patients, making healthcare more expensive,” he said.

“DawaLink allows pharmacies to compare prices from multiple registered suppliers in one place, eliminating the need for pharmacy owners to close their businesses and travel from one supplier to another in search of affordable products,” he added.

Beyond improving access and affordability, the platform is also designed to enhance patient safety.

Mr Method said only suppliers registered by the Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) and the Pharmacy Council are permitted to operate on the platform, significantly reducing the risk of counterfeit medicines entering the supply chain.

“If you enter our platform, you will only find verified suppliers. This significantly reduces the risk of counterfeit medicines reaching patients,” he said.

The system also supports regulatory compliance by ensuring that Accredited Drug Dispensing Outlets (ADDOs) can access only medicines they are legally authorised to stock and sell.

In addition, the platform uses digital data to help pharmacy owners manage inventory more effectively.

Mr Method noted that poor stock management remains one of the leading causes of losses among pharmacy businesses.

“Some pharmacies understock and run out of essential medicines before the end of the month, while others overstock and end up with expired products. Both situations result in financial losses and poor service to patients,” he explained.

Using historical sales data and predictive analytics, DawaLink helps pharmacies determine appropriate stock levels, reducing shortages and minimising wastage.

Today, the platform has enrolled more than 1,000 pharmacies and five major suppliers.

Currently operating in Dar es Salaam, the company plans to expand to Mwanza, Dodoma, Arusha and Morogoro.

Mr Method’s journey into innovation began in 2015 when he participated in the Young Scientists Tanzania competition while studying at Mzumbe Secondary School.

His team won first place with a project examining the environmental and public health impacts of plastic bags, earning a university scholarship from the Karimjee Jivanjee Foundation.