Washington. Members of the US Senate and House of Representatives get a rare chance this week to question ​Secretary of State Marco Rubio in public about President Donald Trump's foreign policy, as his fellow Republicans have ‌been showing signs of concern about the Iran war.

Rubio, who also serves as Trump's national security adviser, will testify on the State Department's budget request to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee and House and Senate appropriations subcommittees at two hearings over two days.

The Trump administration is ​seeking congressional approval for its proposed 30% cut to the foreign affairs budget, as it seeks a 50% increase in military ​spending.

Rubio was a senator from Florida until January 2025, and lawmakers said they hoped their former colleague ⁠would spell out a strategy for ending the Iran conflict, which started with strikes by the U.S. and Israel on February 28.

Rubio ​has joined other top administration officials in speaking to members of Congress about the Iran war behind closed doors, but has not testified ​publicly on the conflict.

"We just need this war done, no matter the terms at this point," Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said on Sunday on CBS' Face the Nation program.

Murphy cited the impact of soaring gasoline prices on American consumers and businesses and criticized Trump for easing sanctions on Russian oil ​in an effort to control soaring energy prices triggered by the conflict.

Americans have voiced mounting frustration over rising prices, and Trump's fellow Republicans ​hope he can get the Strait of Hormuz reopened, and get U.S. gasoline prices down ahead of November elections that will decide whether the party ‌retains ⁠its slim majorities in Congress.

At the same time, Trump must contend with Iran hawks in his party who oppose any concessions to Tehran.

Will there be a deal to end war?

Trump and his supporters insist the war will have been worthwhile if it keeps Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Trump also insists that gasoline prices will come down and has insisted for weeks that he will reach a good ​deal to end the conflict.

A European Parliament committee voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to remove EU import duties on many US goods.

Lawmakers, including ​some of Trump's fellow Republicans, ⁠have asked for more information from the administration about its strategy, on Iran and other foreign policy priorities.

Last month, the U.S. Senate voted to advance a war powers resolution that would end the Iran ​conflict unless Trump obtains Congress' authorization. Days later, House leaders abruptly postponed a vote on a similar resolution ​when it looked ⁠likely to pass

Members of Congress have said they want more information about Venezuela, after Trump sent US forces to seize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3, given that Maduro's number two has been serving as Venezuela's acting president and there are no current plans for elections.

They also ⁠have questions ​about US forces firing on boats off Venezuela's coast since September, in a ​campaign the administration says is intended to stop "narco-traffickers" that has killed more than 200 people.