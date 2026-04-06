Tanzania to tackle medicine shortage through technology

Dar es Salaam. The government has announced a new strategy to address persistent challenges in access to medicines, introducing an electronic prescribing and dispensing system (e-Prescription) aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and accountability in the health sector.

Health minister Mohamed Mchengerwa said the system will help reduce leakages, strengthen oversight and ensure better management of medicines across the country.

The move follows recent reports highlighting concerns among citizens over the unavailability of medicines at health facilities, including dispensaries, health centres and referral hospitals.

Patients have complained of being prescribed medicines that are not available at the facilities where they seek treatment, forcing them to purchase drugs from private pharmacies at high cost or miss out on essential care.

Speaking over the weekend, Mr Mchengerwa said the Government has begun integrating clinical services, pharmacy operations, storage systems and medicine usage data through the new digital platform.

“The e-Prescription system will enable healthcare providers to see, in real time, which medicines are available at a facility and their alternatives,” he said. “We do not want patients to be prescribed medicines that are out of stock when suitable substitutes exist.”

He noted that the system will also address the practice of prescribing medicines by brand names instead of generic names, which often leads to confusion and higher costs for patients.

“Our goal is to ensure patients receive the right treatment—not a specific brand. Clinical decisions must align with available and appropriate medicines,” he said.

Mr Mchengerwa added that the system will improve the collection of accurate data on medicine usage, which will support better planning, budgeting and procurement.

He said it will also enhance accountability by making it easier to track prescriptions, including who issued them, when and what was dispensed to patients.

Bridging the gap

The minister acknowledged a mismatch between official data on medicine availability and the reality experienced by patients at health facilities.

He said the Government would not rely solely on positive statistics while public complaints persist, stressing the need for data-driven decisions that reflect the actual situation on the ground.

A recent assessment, he noted, revealed several weaknesses in the medicines system, including poor adherence to treatment guidelines, weak stock management, inaccurate forecasting and inefficient use of financial resources.

“These challenges lead to stock-outs, overstocking or delays in supply, ultimately affecting service delivery,” Mr Mchengerwa said.

The government has also raised concerns over the operation of some pharmacies within public health facilities, where medicines meant to be provided free of charge are allegedly diverted and sold.

Mr Mchengerwa warned that such practices undermine the purpose of establishing these outlets, which is to improve access to medicines and reduce the burden on patients.

The minister directed the Chief Government Pharmacist to review the system used to assess medicine availability to ensure it measures not only presence but also adequacy based on actual demand.

He also directed the Chief Medical Officer to strengthen supervision of treatment guidelines and the national essential medicines list, as well as to reinforce Medicines and Therapeutics Committees (MTCs) at all service points.

Additionally, he emphasised the need to involve pharmacists in decision-making at health facilities.

“Pharmacists are key professionals in medicine management and planning. They must be part of the leadership,” he said.

Mr Mchengerwa further urged institutions with outstanding debts to the Medical Stores Department to agree on repayment plans within three months to strengthen the supply chain.

Regional and council health officials were also tasked with ensuring proper use of funds allocated for medicine procurement and improving data systems for transparency and accuracy.

He called on citizens to continue reporting medicine shortages, noting that public participation is essential in improving services.

“The availability of medicines is not just a supply issue—it is also about leadership, management and accountability at all levels,” he said.

Mr Mchengerwa directed regional and district leaders, along with security committees, to closely monitor the distribution and use of medicines to ensure they reach intended beneficiaries.

“We will not tolerate the diversion or misuse of medicines. They must reach wananchi as intended,” he said.