At what point does "exposure" become unpaid labour?

"It's great exposure."

"You'll gain valuable experience."

If you're a freelancer, creative, intern or young professional, chances are you've heard some version of this before. In a competitive job market, especially at the start of your career, saying yes to an unpaid opportunity can feel like the only way to get your foot in the door.

Sometimes it works. You build your portfolio, gain new skills, make valuable connections and improve your chances of securing paid opportunities later.

But there comes a point when you have to ask yourself: when does gaining experience stop being an investment in your future and become unpaid labour?

When we put this question to our community, the responses showed that people see the issue very differently.

The student-graduate divide

One of the strongest themes was that timing matters.

Several readers felt unpaid work makes sense while you're still studying. Field placements and internships are often part of the learning process.

As one reader put it:

"Maybe as a field student. But after you graduate you need to pay bills, and exposure doesn't pay bills."

Another shared a similar view:

"While still in school, unpaid experience can make sense. But once you graduate, things change. You're no longer just a student gaining exposure. You already have knowledge and experience to offer, so it's also your responsibility to recognise your own value."

For many people, graduation marks a turning point. Experience remains important, but so does earning a living.

Who is really benefiting?

Others felt the debate should not focus on whether exposure is good or bad, but on whether both sides benefit.

One reader explained:

"The question isn't whether exposure is good or bad. The real question is who captures the value created. If both sides benefit, it's a fair exchange. When only one side benefits, it's time to walk away."

It is a simple but important question. If you are learning, growing and creating opportunities for yourself while contributing to an organisation, the arrangement may be worthwhile. If someone else continues to benefit from your work while you remain in the same position, the situation deserves closer scrutiny.

When "experience" becomes an excuse

Not everyone viewed unpaid work as a stepping stone.

Some readers felt "experience" has become a convenient justification for expecting skilled people to work without pay.

One described it as exploitation disguised as opportunity.

Another joked:

"Employment is everything... do an unpaid internship for five years just to gain experience."

The humour resonated because many young professionals know exactly what that feels like.

Why is it so hard to walk away?

One point that emerged clearly was that very few people begin an unpaid role expecting it to last indefinitely.

Most tell themselves it is temporary.

Maybe one month.

Maybe until they prove themselves.

Maybe until the next opportunity comes along.

Then another project arrives. Another promise follows. Another reminder that paid work is "just around the corner".

Psychologists refer to this as the sunk cost fallacy—our tendency to continue investing in something simply because we have already invested so much time and effort. The more we commit, the harder it becomes to leave, even when the arrangement no longer benefits us.

You begin to think: "I've already come this far. Leaving now would mean all that time was wasted."

So you stay.

Not necessarily because the opportunity is still helping you, but because leaving feels like admitting those months were wasted.

In reality, staying longer does not always improve the chances that things will change. Sometimes it simply means investing even more in a situation that has already stopped serving you.

So how do you know the difference?

Not every unpaid opportunity is a bad one.

Sometimes it really is an investment in your future.

A few questions can help you decide:

Are you still learning new skills, or are you doing the same work every day?

Is there a clear timeline, or is the arrangement open-ended?

Are you building a portfolio that will genuinely help you secure paid work later?

Is everyone contributing their time, or are you the only one expected to work for free?

If the opportunity looked exactly the same six months from now, would you still choose it?

Sometimes the answers make the decision much clearer.

Navigating the conversation

There is no single right answer. Sometimes accepting unpaid work is a strategic decision. At other times, the best decision is to walk away. What matters is making that decision deliberately.

If you decide the experience is worthwhile, agree on a timeline from the outset. Rather than leaving the arrangement open-ended, ask to review it after an agreed period. That gives both you and the organisation an opportunity to discuss whether the role can become paid.

If you have consistently delivered good work, do not be afraid to raise the issue of compensation. It does not have to be confrontational. Sometimes simply asking, "Can we discuss what a paid arrangement would look like going forward?" is enough to begin the conversation.

If money genuinely is not available, consider what else you are gaining. Are you receiving mentorship? Building meaningful industry connections? Producing work you are proud to include in your portfolio?

Those benefits have value too, but they should be clear rather than implied.

If the opportunity has stopped helping you grow, it is acceptable to leave. Walking away professionally does not make you ungrateful. It simply means you recognise that your time and skills deserve to be valued.

Final thoughts

Everyone starts somewhere.

Many successful careers begin with opportunities that pay little, or nothing at all.

But experience should move your career forward. It should not become the reason you remain stuck.

Exposure can open a door.

It just should not become your salary.

Disclaimer: This column is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute clinical advice. While exploring these psychological concepts can provide helpful insight, it is not a substitute for professional therapy. If you are experiencing persistent family conflict, burnout or mental health challenges, consider seeking support from a licensed therapist or mental health professional.