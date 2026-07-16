New initiative targets LPG accidents across Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. A new initiative to improve public awareness of the safe use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been launched, with the aim of reducing accidents and encouraging more Tanzanians to adopt clean cooking energy.

The initiative, led by Oryx Gas Tanzania, includes the launch of a handbook on the safe use of LPG and a three-year partnership with the Tanzania Scouts Association to expand safety education through the Scouts' nationwide youth network.

Speaking at the launch, Oryx Gas Tanzania Managing Director Benoit Araman said the handbook would serve as a practical guide for learning and teaching the safe use of LPG, while the partnership would help extend safety awareness to more communities.

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He said the company had invested in safety education because the public remained its most important stakeholder.

"We want to see more Tanzanians using LPG safely. We cannot reach millions of users on our own, which is why we have partnered with the Tanzania Scouts Association to take this education to communities across the country," he said.

Under the agreement, Oryx Gas will train Scout instructors, who will then educate communities using a train-the-trainer approach.

Mr Araman said the handbook, developed with Oryx Gas Training Manager Peter Ndomba, would be available in both print and digital formats to ensure it reached as many people as possible.

Mr Ndomba, who authored the handbook, said the publication was intended to complement campaigns promoting clean cooking energy by ensuring users also understood how to use LPG safely.

"We want everyone who chooses LPG to use it safely. The handbook provides practical guidance for households and will also be introduced as a teaching resource in institutions, including schools, once the copyright process is completed," he said.

Chief Scout of Tanzania Rashid Mchatta described the partnership as an opportunity to equip young people with knowledge and skills that would benefit their communities.

He said Scouts would serve as ambassadors for safe LPG use while helping to promote clean energy adoption across the country.

Tanzania Scouts Association Chief Commissioner Abubakar Mtitu said the initiative aligned with the organisation's mission of serving communities and empowering young people to address social challenges.

He said the association would use its nationwide network to raise awareness of safe LPG use, helping to reduce accidents while encouraging more households to adopt clean cooking energy.