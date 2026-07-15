Why investing in LPG safety education is vital

Dar es Salaam. Oryx Gas Tanzania said it has decided to invest in safety education to reduce accidents resulting from the incorrect use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The company made the statement in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, during the launch of a Guidebook for the Safe Use of LPG Gas and the signing of a three-year cooperation agreement with the Tanzania Scouts Association (TSA).

The step is aimed at strengthening safe cooking gas usage education for citizens through the network of scout youth in the country.

Speaking during the event, Oryx Gas managing director Benoit Araman said that the book is a highly important tool for learning and teaching the correct use of LPG gas, adding that the cooperation with scouts aims to ensure the education reaches the majority of Tanzanians.

“Although the company has duties to shareholders, employees, and the government, Oryx Gas believes that citizens are its key stakeholders, hence deciding to invest in safety education to reduce accidents from incorrect use of the gas,” he said.

"We want to see more Tanzanians use LPG safely. We cannot reach millions of users alone, which is why we decided to partner with the Tanzania Scouts Association, which has a large youth network that can deliver this education directly to society," he added.

He explained that through the agreement, his company will train scout trainers who will later teach citizens in various areas across the country using a train-the-trainer approach.

Mr Araman said the Oryx Gas training manager, Peter Ndomba, collaborated in the book preparation to be a permanent reference for LPG users, despite the world increasingly using more digital systems.

"It is crucial to have a physical tool that one can hold, read, and refer to whenever they need to learn safe gas usage," he said, adding that the book will be available in print and digital formats to reach more citizens.

During the event, Mr Ndomba said the idea arose from the company's managing director after realising that, alongside clean energy campaigns, safety education remains highly essential for every single consumer.

"We ensure everyone who chooses our gas product remains safe. This book will give users a broad understanding of safe LPG use and will be used for teaching in institutions, including schools, after completing copyright procedures," he said.

TSA's chief scout, Mr Rashid Mchatta, said the event was not just about signing, but starting a journey to equip youth with knowledge, skills, and national opportunities.

He said scouts believe knowledgeable, ethical, and disciplined youth are key to Tanzania's development, noting that the partnership will help build youth capacity in clean energy, job creation, and safety.

"We will ensure this partnership is implemented carefully so our youth become ambassadors of safe gas education and help reduce accidents from incorrect LPG use," he said.

TSA chief commissioner, Mr Abubakar Mtitu, said the cooperation aligns with scout values of serving society and empowering youth to help solve challenges facing citizens.