New innovative device to solve poultry farmer's challenges

Dar es Salaam. Poultry farmers grappling with losses due to temperature fluctuations affecting their chicks have found a promising solution, thanks to a new device designed by six students from the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

The device, which was presented at the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), not only ensures optimal conditions for poultry but also promises to revolutionize the transportation of perishable fruits and vegetables.

A Laboratory Engineer from UDSM's Department of Information and Communication Technology, Adriano Kamoy, said the the system addresses the critical challenge faced by breeders in maintaining consistent temperatures crucial for the well-being of chicks, especially during their vulnerable early stages.

"In these crucial early days, maintaining the right temperature is paramount to prevent losses. The device regulates temperature levels precisely, ensuring they neither exceed nor fall below the optimal range," Kamoy elaborated.

Traditionally, breeders relied on methods like placing stoves or heat lamps inside sheds, but these methods often resulted in accidental temperature fluctuations, leading to chick mortality. Kamoy noted that the new device offers a reliable solution by continuously monitoring and adjusting temperatures as needed.

"The device includes features to display current room temperature alongside the ideal temperature for the chicks present. Breeders can adjust settings accordingly, using specialized blankets to maintain optimal conditions," Kamoy detailed.

To prevent human error, the device incorporates automated functions that adjust temperatures based on real-time conditions. "If temperatures rise above optimal levels, the system activates cooling mechanisms to stabilize conditions, and conversely, it generates heat if temperatures drop below required thresholds," Kamoy added.

The device's application extends beyond poultry farming to include the transportation of perishable goods.

Kamoy explained that similar temperature control principles apply during transportation to ensure the integrity and freshness of fruits and vegetables.