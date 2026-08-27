New prostate care option now comes closer to patients

Dar es Salaam. Patients suffering from prostate problems, kidney and bladder conditions, urinary tract diseases and severe erectile dysfunction will have an opportunity to access specialist treatment at cost-effective rates during a four-day urology camp.

The camp, scheduled for September 3 to 6, aims to reach about 300 patients and will bring together specialists from Aga Khan Hospital and Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, India, in collaboration with Turlink Medical Tourism Agency.

A major focus of the camp will be new treatment options for men with enlarged prostates, using technologies known as Rezūm water vapour therapy and Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP).

Both procedures are minimally invasive and are designed to treat prostate enlargement while allowing patients to recover more quickly, with recovery typically taking from a few days to about a week, depending on the individual and the procedure.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Aga Khan Hospital urologist Dr Husam Uddin said the camp would cater for patients with a range of urological conditions, including kidney and bladder diseases, urinary stones, male reproductive health problems, erectile dysfunction and some paediatric urology cases.

“Globally, prostate cancer is a major health concern, particularly among men aged 50 and above. About two in every five men are affected, yet many tend to ignore the warning signs.

This camp will therefore provide an important opportunity for Tanzanians to access specialist treatment at an affordable cost,” he said.

Doctors will also assess men suffering from severe erectile dysfunction, particularly those who have not responded to medication and may require penile implants.

He said particular attention would be given to prostate enlargement, a condition that can make it difficult for men to pass urine and may interfere with their daily lives.

One of the new treatment options to be offered is Rezūm, a minimally invasive procedure that uses controlled water vapour to treat enlarged prostate tissue.

“The treatment is minimally invasive and can be suitable for patients with moderately enlarged prostates.The body gradually absorbs the treated tissue, which can help relieve the patient’s symptoms, “he said.

For men with larger prostates, specialists will assess whether HoLEP, a laser-based procedure, is appropriate.

While Rezūm uses steam to treat and reduce enlarged prostate tissue, HoLEP uses a laser to remove obstructing prostate tissue, helping improve the flow of urine.

Turlink Medical Tourism Agency managing director Dr Fumagwa Hassan, said the initiative was aimed at bringing specialised treatment closer to Tanzanian patients who might otherwise have to travel abroad.

“Many patients travel abroad to look for these services, and that comes with significant costs,” he said. “We thought it was important to bring some of these technologies closer to the people who need them, he said.

According to him, patients would only have to pay consultation fees, if found with prostate will only be required at the usual price the procedures and those with health insurance are allowed to use their coverage.

He said patients from Dodoma, Arusha, Mwanza and other parts of the country could travel to Dar es Salaam for specialist care instead of travelling long distances outside Tanzania.

Dr Hassan, said the initiative aims to support Tanzania’s ambition of becoming a medical tourism destination for patients from across the region. He said the camp was expected to attract patients from neighbouring countries, including Comoros, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Rwanda, Zambia and Malawi.

A specialist in urology and male reproductive health at Aga Khan, Dr Isaac Mawala, said men should not ignore urinary problems or simply assume that they were an unavoidable part of ageing.

“Some of these conditions can be treated, and the right treatment depends on the patient and the nature of the problem,” he said.

Dr Mawala said Rezūm could provide selected patients with an alternative to more invasive prostate surgery, while laser treatment would be considered for patients whose condition required it after specialist assessment.