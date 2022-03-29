Ngowi death: Road safety wake-up call

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam. The death in an accident of renowned Economic professor, Honest Ngowi, reminds pundits of how Tanzanians have been losing lives due to negligence associated with the handling of containers.

Prof Ngowi, 54, and his driver, Innocent Mringi, 30, died in the early hours of Monday, March 28, 2022, at Mlandizi, Coast Region, when a container fell off a lorry, and landed on their car.

The Associate Professor of Economics at the Mzumbe University and his colleague were on their way to the university’s main campus in Morogoro, according to a statement issued to the institution’s employees by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Lughano Kusiluka.

This is not the first time that similar accidents are claiming lives of Tanzanians.

In March 2015, 42 people lost their lives and 23 others got injured after a container fell off a truck and hit a passenger bus at Mufindi, Iringa.

In February 2016, three people were seriously injured and seven cars were destroyed after the container fell on them at Tabata, Dar es Salaam.

In August 2020, a container fell on a mini-bus from a truck in Morogoro, killing four people and leaving six others injured.

Tanzania Drivers Workers Union chairman Schubert Mbakizao said such unfortunate accidents could be partly occasioned by failure of some inspection team workers at the port to undertake their role before allowing the lorry carrying containers to take off.

But Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) said it has people who were keen in discharging their roles.

“Container accidents can be caused by several reasons. It might be due to driver’s negligence or even a tyre burst…..We can’t jump into conclusions,” TPA director general Mr Eric Hamissi, said.

Mr Mbakizao said the inspection team at the port must ensure that before a container-laden lorry leaves the port, the physical conditions must be assured through appropriate latching of the container.

“They need to focus on the physical conditions of the lorries to ensure, among others, container locks are well tightened and the brake system is okay so that we can protect the lives of innocent people,” he said.

The regional traffic officer for Rufiji, Mr Deus Sokoni said the investigation will start at the port to establish whether or not the inspection of the lorry was conducted.

“Most of accidents happen because the containers are usually not properly fastened and thus disturbing their stability,” said Commander Sokoni.

He said they have been running a sensitisation programmes to educate stakeholders on the importance of ensuring the cargo is well secured.

Academics,economists, former students mourn



The economist from the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Abel Kinyondo, said: “It has been a shock, a very big shock! The nation has lost one very important person, a man who has dedicated his life to helping people, taught so many entrepreneurs, his legacy should not be lost.”

He further described Prof Ngowi as someone who understood the economy, was easy to work with and was willing to help anyone.

An economist and business expert, Dr Donath Olomi, said, “Prof Ngowi’s death is a blow to the family, to academics and to the nation at large due to his contribution to the economic and business industry.

He said Prof Ngowi was willing to volunteer to help people even if they did not have the money to pay him.

According to Dr Olomi, one of Prof Ngowi’s biggest contributions is setting up a programme to teach petty traders (Machingas) free of charge on how to effectively practise entrepreneurship.

Prior to joining Mzumbe University, Mr Sosthenes Mutarubukwa, had only heard of Prof Ngowi’s news, including how he had received praise from former students, colleagues and other economic stakeholders outside the university.

While studying for a Master of Science, Accounts and Finance, Mr Mutarubukwa says, “From the time I was a student, he was my consultant and mentor. If you involve him in an issue for help, he responds quickly and instantly,” he says.

According to Margaret Albert, one of the students who were supervised by Prof Ngowi in research, said the late professor was always willing to give more time to the student with the aim to achieve a set goal.

“He was never selfish. We really need lecturers who are always willing to work with students like him to achieve the set targets,” she noted.

