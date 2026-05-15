Nigeria, Ghana join Karibu-Kilifair for first time as expo targets global tourism market

Arusha. Nigeria and Ghana are set to participate in the 2026 Karibu-Kilifair international tourism exhibition for the first time, as organisers intensify efforts to position Tanzania as a key tourism and business hub in Africa.

The two West African nations are among 13 countries expected to take part in this year’s exhibition, which will also bring together more than 546 exhibitors and at least 1,000 international buyers from over 40 countries.

Speaking on Thursday, May 14, the director of Kilifair Promotion, Dominic Shoo, said preparations for the exhibition had been completed, with this year’s edition expected to be the largest since its establishment.

The event is scheduled to take place from June 4 to 6, 2026, at the Magereza Grounds in Arusha.

Mr Shoo said the participation of Nigeria and Ghana for the first time signals the growing international recognition of the exhibition and Tanzania’s tourism sector.

“This year we have more than 546 exhibitors from 13 countries and at least 1,000 international buyers from over 40 countries. The networking opportunities and business engagements during the exhibition will be enormous,” he said.

Other participating countries include Tanzania, Germany, Zanzibar, Uganda, South Africa, Turkey, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Zambia.

According to Mr Shoo, the exhibition seeks to bring together tourism stakeholders from within and outside Tanzania under one platform to strengthen business partnerships and market Tanzania’s tourism attractions globally.

Participants will have an opportunity to hold business meetings, exchange experiences and promote tourism products from Tanzania and other participating countries.

The exhibition will officially be opened on June 5, 2026, by the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Ashatu Kijaji.

Mr Shoo said one of the highlights of this year’s exhibition will be a unique Mount Kilimanjaro climbing experience set up within the exhibition grounds.

Participants will also compete in a special Mount Kilimanjaro challenge, where the winner will receive either a climbing trip to the mountain or a cash prize of Sh1 million.

He said the initiative aims to further market Tanzania through the iconic Mount Kilimanjaro while creating fresh excitement among both local and international participants.

Apart from promoting tourism, the exhibition is also expected to boost the economy of Arusha through increased visitor arrivals and business activities during the event.

In another development, organisers have officially introduced a sports tourism segment in partnership with renowned Tanzanian long-distance runner Alphonce Simbu.

Mr Shoo said Simbu will serve as an ambassador for sports tourism promotion as part of efforts to diversify tourism products showcased during the exhibition.

Meanwhile, tourism stakeholder Timothy Mdinka said the exhibition offers local tourism players a rare opportunity to connect directly with international buyers without incurring the high costs of travelling abroad.