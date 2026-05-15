Concern grows as Tanzanian political party Chadema faces fresh suspension threat

Dar es Salaam. The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPPs) has given opposition party Chadema until 3.30pm on May 20 to submit a detailed explanation as to why it should not face disciplinary sanctions, including suspension, a fine, or both, for allegedly breaching laws governing political conduct in the country.

However, Chadema Secretary-General John Mnyika told The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, that the party was preparing its response and was not yet ready to publicly disclose the full details of its defence.

The threat follows a letter referenced HA.322/362/16A/22 dated May 7, 2026, accusing Chadema’s senior leadership and Central Committee of issuing statements that contravene the Political Parties Act.

According to the Registrar, the party has engaged in activities capable of causing a breach of peace and threatening national security.

The letter states that among the allegations are remarks made by Chadema Vice Chairman for Mainland Tanzania John Heche, who is accused of calling for nationwide demonstrations to pressure the Judiciary into releasing party chairman Tundu Lissu, who is currently facing court proceedings.

The ORPPs argue that such calls amount to an unlawful attempt to interfere with judicial independence.

Furthermore, the Registrar cited remarks by Chadema Korogwe District chairman Oliver Kisaka, who reportedly praised the “firmness” of residents in Kibamba and Ubungo during unrest on October 29, 2025, suggesting that “major reforms” could emerge from such demonstrations.

The Registrar interpreted the remarks as inciting political unrest and glorifying violence.

The letter also objected to a May 5, 2026, statement issued by the Chadema Central Committee, saying it allegedly used defamatory and insulting language against President Samia Suluhu Hassan and State security agencies, accusing them of human rights abuses and “trampling” on citizens’ rights.

Clarification from deputy registrar

When contacted regarding the threats, Deputy Registrar of Political Parties Sisty Nyahoza clarified the legal measures the office was considering.

He stressed that the current proceedings concern suspension of registration, which differs from complete deregistration.

“Suspension occurs when the Registrar halts a party’s registration, meaning that for a specified period the party is barred from conducting political or party activities,” explained Mr Nyahoza.

He compared the situation to a student being sent home for breaching school rules rather than being expelled.

However, he noted that considering the “seriousness of the offences”, the office could impose suspension, a fine, or both if the party’s explanation is found insufficient.

Mr Nyahoza stressed that although the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, it does not provide room for breaking the law or pressuring courts through “street protests.”

He noted that other political parties, including ACT-Wazalendo, had addressed similar matters without using the “inflammatory language” allegedly used by Chadema.

Stakeholders react with alarm The threat against Chadema has triggered condemnation from political stakeholders and academics, many of whom view the move as an attack on democracy.

Former ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe criticised the Registrar’s office on social media, accusing it of acting as the “12th player” for the ruling CCM.

He argued that the State was ignoring its own shortcomings while targeting opposition parties.

“We consider any threat against Chadema to be a threat against democracy itself,” Mr Kabwe wrote on his X account, formerly Twitter, warning the Registrar that “Tanzanians are not fools.”

Similarly, ACT-Wazalendo Secretary-General Ado Shaibu warned that banning or suspending Chadema could “plunge the country into a political crisis.”

He said CCM leaders had committed several mistakes without facing threats of suspension, suggesting double standards in the Registrar’s oversight.

A political science lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Richard Mbunda, expressed concern that the Registrar had become a “taskmaster” instead of a guardian of political parties.

He warned that suspending Chadema would tear apart the country’s “political fabric” and undermine the ongoing reconciliation process, given that Chadema remains a key stakeholder in the efforts.

Dr Mbunda said such confrontational politics benefit only a few people while oppressing many others, potentially plunging the country into deeper political uncertainty.

Political science lecturer at the University of Dodoma (UDOM), Dr Paul Loisulie, said the Registrar of Political Parties risks deepening political divisions because many Tanzanians perceive recent actions against Chadema as oppressive.

He said the party had been sidelined from political activities for a year while its chairman remained in custody, creating a perception that the Registrar was harassing opposition parties rather than promoting reforms.

Dr Loisulie argued that restricting political activities would not silence criticism, noting that even if Chadema was prevented from speaking, others would continue raising concerns.