Samia dissolves PSSSF Board of Trustees 14 months since its inauguration

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has dissolved the Board of Trustees of the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF), just about 14 months since it was inaugurated.

According to an official statement issued by Chief Secretary Moses Kusiluka, the decision takes effect from 14 May, 2026.

The statement was released by the Acting Director of Presidential Communications at State House, Shaaban Kissu.

The current PSSSF Board of Trustees was inaugurated in March, 2025 under Ms Joyce Mapunjo as its Chairperson.

The PSSSF was formed in 2018 after the enactment of the Public Service Social Security Fund Act, 2018, which consolidated several former public service pension schemes into a single fund for government and public service employees.

The Act, which came into force in 2018, also established the governance structure of the fund, including the Board of Trustees mandated to oversee management of contributions, investments, and payment of retirement benefits to public servants.

The Public Service Social Security Fund itself was created following wide-ranging pension reforms that merged the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF), Local Authorities Pension Fund (LAPF), Government Employees Provident Fund (GEPF), and the PPF Pensions Fund into a unified system aimed at improving efficiency and financial sustainability.

Since its establishment, the Board has been responsible for providing oversight of the fund’s operations under the supervision of the Ministry responsible for labour and social security.