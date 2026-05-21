NMB declares record Sh305bn shareholder dividend payout

Dar es Salaam. Shareholders of NMB Bank Plc will receive a record Sh305 billion dividend payout this year, marking the highest distribution in the bank’s history, driven by sustained profitability growth.

The proposed dividend, subject to approval at the bank’s 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 10, 2026 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC), translates to Sh610.15 per share.

The payout comprises an ordinary dividend of Sh504.26 per share and a first-ever special dividend of Sh105.89 per share.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, NMB Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ruth Zaipuna said the performance reflects the successful completion of the bank’s 2021–2025 Medium-Term Plan, which delivered strong growth in profitability and shareholder value.

She said the bank had reported profit before tax of Sh1.1 trillion under the strategy, the highest in its history, while profit after tax for 2025 increased to Sh756 billion following external audit adjustments.

“As a result of this performance, management has proposed an ordinary dividend of Sh504.26 per share amounting to Sh252 billion,” she said.

She said that the bank was also proposing a special dividend of about Sh52 billion, supported by its strengthened capital position.

Ms Zaipuna said total dividend payments had risen sharply over the past five years, from Sh48 billion in 2020 to more than Sh305 billion in 2025.

She also highlighted growth in shareholder value, noting that the bank’s share price on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange had risen from about Sh2,340 in 2020 to Sh13,130 currently.

She added that the bank’s market capitalisation now stands at about $2.7 billion, placing it among the largest financial institutions in the region.

NMB Board Chairperson David Nchimbi said 2025 marked a milestone year for the bank, reflecting strong execution of its five-year strategy.

He said the Board would present both the ordinary and special dividend proposals for shareholder approval at the AGM.

Director of Investor Relations, Sustainability and Corporate Communications Innocent Yonazi said the results demonstrate the bank’s commitment to sustainable value creation and its contribution to economic development.