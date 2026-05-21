Registrar puts political parties under pressure

Dar es Salaam. Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) has submitted its response to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties over allegations that it violated provisions of the Political Parties Act, leaving the Registrar to decide whether the party will face suspension, a fine or no action.

The response follows a letter dated May 7, 2026, in which the Registrar accused Chadema of breaching provisions of the law and directed the party to explain why disciplinary measures should not be taken against it.

The letter, referenced HA.322/362/16A/22 and signed by Deputy Registrar Sisty Nyahoza, alleged violations linked to statements made by some Chadema leaders.

In a separate development, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has also been asked to explain remarks made by the chairperson of its women’s wing (UWT), Mary Chatanda, during a parliamentary by-election campaign in Isimani, Iringa Region.

Speaking on May 18, 2026, Ms Chatanda said if President Samia Suluhu Hassan handed her the country “even for one minute”, those she described as tarnishing the country from abroad would not remain.

Chadema denies allegations

In a response signed by Secretary General John Mnyika, Chadema denied all allegations and maintained that it had not violated any law.

The party argued that its actions amounted to the exercise of constitutional and political rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

“Chadema has not violated the Political Parties Act as alleged. What has taken place is the exercise of constitutional and political rights,” part of the letter states. The party further argued that any allegations amounting to criminal offences can only be determined by the courts and not by the Registrar.

Chadema also urged the Registrar’s office to execute its mandate in accordance with constitutional principles and multiparty democracy.

The party said it would continue conducting political activities in line with the Constitution and laws of the country.

It also challenged Section 19(2)(f) of the Political Parties Act, describing it as unconstitutional, and said it would use lawful constitutional and legal means to defend its rights and those of its members.

Deputy Registrar Sisty Nyahoza confirmed receiving Chadema’s response but said no decision had yet been reached as he was attending a Political Parties Council leadership meeting in Morogoro.

Registrar cites statements by party leaders

The Registrar’s letter cited remarks allegedly made by Chadema Vice-Chairperson for Mainland Tanzania John Heche regarding plans for nationwide demonstrations demanding the release of party chairman Tundu Lissu, who is facing court proceedings.

According to the Registrar, the remarks could be interpreted as pressure on the judiciary and may threaten public order and national security.

The letter also referenced statements allegedly made by Chadema Korogwe District chairman Oliver Kisaka, describing them as inflammatory and capable of inciting political unrest, particularly remarks linked to the slogan “No Reform, No Election”.

Under Section 19(2)(f) of the Political Parties Act, political parties are prohibited from allowing leaders or members to use abusive, defamatory or inflammatory language that may threaten peace or national security.

Reactions

University of Dar es Salaam lecturer Prof George Kahangwa said the outcome would depend on how the Registrar interprets Chadema’s explanation.

“It would be wise for the Registrar’s office to engage Chadema in dialogue if necessary and allow the party to continue its political activities,” he said.