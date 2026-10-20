NMB targets 30 startups with innovation hub

Dar es Salaam. NMB Bank has set aside Sh2 billion to support technology startups and plans to establish an Innovation Hub in 2027 as it seeks to integrate 30 emerging businesses into its banking systems by 2030, up from six currently.

The investment is aimed at helping startups overcome technical barriers, commercialise innovations and access the bank’s customer base of more than 10 million.

Speaking during Tanzania Startup Week 2026 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) yesterday, NMB managing director and chief executive Ruth Zaipuna said five additional startups were expected to integrate their solutions into the bank’s systems before the end of this year.

She said six startups had already completed integration and begun commercialising their products and services, adding that the bank’s migration to a new core banking system had eased the process.

“The integration process was slowed by the bank’s legacy systems. However, the migration to a new core banking system this year has strengthened our capacity to integrate financial technology companies more quickly,” she said.

Ms Zaipuna made the remarks during an event attended by Vice-President Deogratius Ndejembi, who visited the bank’s exhibition pavilion to learn about its support for innovation and entrepreneurship.

She said the planned Innovation Hub would strengthen NMB’s efforts to help technology-driven businesses bring their products to market and expand their operations.

Mr Ndejembi commended the bank’s support for young entrepreneurs but urged financial institutions to measure the impact of their investments by tracking funding disbursed, businesses supported and startups that grow into sustainable enterprises.

He said access to capital remained a major challenge, particularly for startups lacking sufficient collateral to qualify for conventional loans.

NMB innovation manager Maria Mwamnyalla said the bank began supporting technology startups in 2021 through NMB Sandbox, a platform that allows innovators to test solutions in a controlled banking environment.

More than 300 innovations have been tested through the platform, she said, adding that the Sh2 billion allocation would help promising businesses overcome technical challenges in connecting their products to banking systems.