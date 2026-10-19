TFF to conduct doping tests amid drug-use allegations

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) faces a critical test of its credibility after announcing plans to investigate allegations of performance-enhancing drug use in domestic football, a controversy that has exposed questions about player welfare, anti-doping controls and the integrity of competition.
TFF president Wallace Karia says the federation has begun addressing the concerns and intends to establish a special committee to work with relevant government authorities to determine whether any anti-doping regulations have been violated.