TFF to conduct doping tests amid drug-use allegations

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) faces a critical test of its credibility after announcing plans to investigate allegations of performance-enhancing drug use in domestic football, a controversy that has exposed questions about player welfare, anti-doping controls and the integrity of competition.

TFF president Wallace Karia says the federation has begun addressing the concerns and intends to establish a special committee to work with relevant government authorities to determine whether any anti-doping regulations have been violated.

Karia said the proposed initiative would examine the allegations and establish whether prohibited substances or methods had been used by players in the domestic game. He emphasised that the federation wanted footballers to compete fairly while protecting themselves from substances that could damage their health.

The announcement marks a necessary first step, but the real test will be whether TFF translates its commitment into a credible, transparent and technically sound anti-doping program.

The controversy, which has drawn attention amid debate surrounding the rivalry between Simba and Young Africans (Yanga), presents the federation with two equally important responsibilities: investigating credible concerns and protecting players from accusations that have not been substantiated by evidence.

No publicly established evidence presented in this matter confirms that a player from either club used a prohibited substance during their derby encounter. Without reliable test results or other verifiable evidence, linking a team's performance or a player's physical appearance to doping risks turning a serious integrity issue into speculation driven by rivalry.

That distinction matters because anti-doping enforcement must be based on evidence, not assumptions about muscular physiques, speed, stamina or strength. Such attributes may reflect training methods, nutrition, genetics and professional conditioning rather than prohibited substances





A test of TFF's enforcement capacity

The proposed committee could help establish the facts, but its effectiveness will depend on its mandate, expertise, independence and access to appropriate testing and investigative procedures.

TFF must clarify which authorities will participate, how potential violations will be identified and how investigations will be conducted in accordance with applicable anti-doping rules. It should also explain whether the initiative will focus on specific allegations or lead to a broader program covering domestic football.

A response limited to a high-profile controversy would leave an important gap. Effective anti-doping enforcement requires consistent prevention, education, testing and disciplinary procedures across competitions, rather than action prompted only when public pressure intensifies.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) maintains the international framework governing prohibited substances and methods. Its 2026 Prohibited List, effective from January 1, identifies categories of substances and methods that athletes may not use under the specified conditions.

These include anabolic agents, certain hormone-related substances and prohibited methods involving blood manipulation. Some substances are prohibited at all times, while others are restricted to particular circumstances, including competition periods.

The distinction is important because doping is not confined to drugs used to increase muscle size. Certain intravenous infusions, for example, may breach anti-doping rules depending on the circumstances, method and applicable exceptions.

For Tanzania, the challenge is to establish a system capable of identifying violations accurately while ensuring that players, clubs and medical personnel understand their responsibilities.

International cases show the stakes

Football's international record demonstrates how anti-doping violations can disrupt careers, damage reputations and expose athletes and their clubs to significant consequences.

Former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba tested positive for DHEA in 2023, a substance associated with testosterone-related effects. He was initially handed a four-year suspension in February 2024, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the sanction to 18 months in October that year after accepting that the violation was not intentional.

The decision did not remove Pogba's responsibility for the violation. Instead, it demonstrated how the circumstances surrounding a case, including intent and the athlete's degree of fault, can influence the final sanction.

Former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri provides another example. In 2018, he received an 18-month suspension over an intravenous treatment administered at a clinic in Los Angeles in 2016. The case illustrated that prohibited methods, not just performance-enhancing drugs, can lead to disciplinary action.

Argentina legend Diego Maradona's removal from the 1994 World Cup in the United States after testing positive for prohibited substances, including ephedrine-related compounds, also remains a prominent example of how anti-doping controversies can overshadow sporting achievements.

More recently, Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk became embroiled in an anti-doping case following a positive test for meldonium in 2024. In July 2026, his case was resolved through an agreement that allowed him to return to competition immediately, following the applicable proceedings and changes to the technical procedures concerning meldonium concentrations.

These cases carry a common lesson for Tanzania: anti-doping rules apply regardless of a player's reputation, but enforcement must follow established procedures and consider the evidence and circumstances of each case.

Player health must come first

Beyond disciplinary action, the issue raises questions about whether local clubs have sufficient medical expertise to guide players on medicines, supplements and treatments that may expose them to anti-doping violations.

Some anabolic steroids can increase muscle mass and strength, but their misuse can also cause cardiovascular complications, liver damage, hormonal disturbances and mental health problems.

Players may also face risks from supplements containing undeclared ingredients or medicines taken without adequate professional guidance.

Education should therefore extend beyond warnings against deliberate doping to include practical advice on checking products, seeking qualified medical assistance and understanding the rules governing therapeutic use exemptions.

Clubs should ensure that medical and performance staff understand anti-doping requirements, while players must recognise that they have responsibilities for substances found in their bodies under the applicable rules.

TFF should consider making anti-doping education a routine component of club licensing, player registration and medical support structures, where permitted by the relevant regulations. Such measures would help shift the emphasis from reacting to allegations to preventing violations before they occur.





Accountability must go beyond promises

The federation's next steps should include a clear timetable for its proposed investigation, an explanation of the procedures to be followed and regular communication about progress, subject to legitimate confidentiality requirements.

It should also clarify the relationship between the proposed committee and the authorities responsible for anti-doping enforcement in Tanzania. Technical testing, sample handling and disciplinary decisions must follow recognised standards to ensure that findings are reliable and capable of withstanding scrutiny.

Sanctions must likewise be understood in context. Depending on the violation and applicable regulations, consequences may include suspension, disqualification of results and other disciplinary measures.

A lifetime ban is not an automatic penalty for every doping offence; it depends on the circumstances and governing rules.

TFF must also distinguish between an allegation, a positive test, a formal charge and a final disciplinary finding. Treating these stages as equivalent could unfairly damage a player's reputation before the facts have been established.

The proposed investigation therefore represents more than a response to public debate. It is an opportunity to strengthen the structures that protect clean athletes, promote fair competition and preserve confidence in Tanzania's football leagues.