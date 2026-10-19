Prime

TFF to conduct doping tests amid drug-use allegations

By  Majuto Omary

Sports Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) faces a critical test of its credibility after announcing plans to investigate allegations of performance-enhancing drug use in domestic football, a controversy that has exposed questions about player welfare, anti-doping controls and the integrity of competition.

TFF president Wallace Karia says the federation has begun addressing the concerns and intends to establish a special committee to work with relevant government authorities to determine whether any anti-doping regulations have been violated.

Related

Latest

  1. Two Tanzanians reportedly killed in Russia-Ukraine war as recruitment networks face scrutiny

  2. Kenyan cult leader Mackenzie found guilty of 191 murders

  3. Tanzania to block insurance payments for unregistered medicines

  4. Senegal’s AFCON title appeal ruling due in November

  5. A closer look at Coldbet: games, bonuses and what to check before playing

In the headlines

View All