Tanzania, IFC seek private sector-led growth under Vision 2050

Bangkok. The government and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank Group’s private sector investment arm, have agreed to strengthen cooperation to accelerate economic transformation and expand employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

The commitment emerged during talks between Finance Minister Khamis Mussa Omar and IFC Vice-President Ethiopis Tafara in Bangkok, Thailand, where they discussed ways to increase private sector investment in key areas of the economy.

The discussions focused on implementing Tanzania’s Vision 2050, which aims to transform the country from its current $100 billion economy into a $1 trillion economy over the next 25 years.

Mr Omar said achieving the target would require greater private sector participation, particularly in manufacturing, infrastructure and commercial agriculture.

He said investment in these sectors would help accelerate economic growth while creating sustainable employment opportunities for young people.

Mr Tafara reaffirmed the IFC’s commitment to supporting Tanzania’s ambitions by facilitating private investment in agricultural technology (AgTech), healthcare, tourism and financial inclusion.

He also expressed the corporation’s interest in supporting the government’s plans to develop the Central Corridor to stimulate economic activity through freight and passenger transport and related commercial activities.

The corridor is expected to strengthen transport links and create opportunities for businesses operating along the route.

Another key issue discussed was the financing gap facing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which often struggle to access credit because of limited collateral.

The IFC plans to work with financial technology (fintech) companies and non-bank lenders to expand access to finance by using alternative data on borrowers’ behaviour to assess creditworthiness rather than relying solely on conventional collateral.

The approach could help businesses that lack traditional security access financing to expand their operations, invest in technology and create jobs.

Both sides also expressed their commitment to accelerating ongoing projects, particularly in energy and digital infrastructure, to speed up implementation and strengthen their contribution to economic development.