Noise: Stakeholders propose stricter licensing, monitoring

Dar es Salaam. The rapid growth of the entertainment industry, particularly music concerts across Ilala, Kinondoni, Ubungo and Temeke municipalities, has reignited debate over the impact of excessive noise on public health and community wellbeing.

Industry observers say the surge in concerts has been driven by the expansion of the country’s music scene and rising demand for live performances.

However, residents complain that loud sound systems often continue late into the night and sometimes until dawn, despite regulations limiting entertainment hours.

Under local government regulations and public order guidelines, entertainment events are expected to respect community peace, particularly at night.

Social gatherings such as weddings typically end music around midnight, a practice widely observed by organisers.

Critics question why a similar discipline is not applied to large-scale concerts.

Under the Environmental Management Act of 2004 and the Environmental Management (Standards for the Control of Noise and Vibration Pollution) Regulations of 2015, residential noise must not exceed 60 decibels during the day and 40 at night. Violators face fines of Sh2 million to Sh10 million or imprisonment.

Officials from the National Arts Council of Tanzania (Basata) say there is no single national closing time for concerts, as approvals depend on the event and audience. Basata says children’s events must end earlier.

"If an event involves children, it cannot run until late at night," a Basata official explained.

"But if the event is intended for adults, it may be allowed to continue for longer hours, depending on the permit conditions and any government directives in place,” he added.

Local governments regulate timings through municipal by-laws, which vary by area.

Shinyanga Regional Chief Cultural Officer Janeth Elias said each council sets its own rules.

"These by-laws allow councils to regulate events according to the realities of their communities," she said.

According to her, open-air events without soundproofing must generally stop loud music by midnight.

"After midnight, the organiser is expected either to reduce the volume significantly or switch off the music entirely to avoid disturbing nearby residents," she said, noting that officers are deployed to monitor events and ensure compliance.

"In most cases, we send officers to monitor events on the ground so they can identify potential challenges that might affect surrounding communities and ensure organisers follow the agreed conditions," Ms Elias added.

Residents acknowledge concerts support the economy but say health impacts are significant, including sleep loss, fatigue and reduced productivity.

Legal expert Abeid Abeid called for tougher licensing rules. "Just as industries and infrastructure developers are required to obtain environmental clearance before commencing operations, the same approach should apply to music concerts."

He added that NEMC should enforce permits and compliance: "When organisers apply for permits from local authorities or relevant institutions, there should be strict monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance, including enforcement measures to reduce noise-related challenges.”

Mr Abeid also called for penalties for offenders. "At times, it becomes necessary to set examples by publicly naming and penalising offenders, as is done in other sectors, to encourage compliance with the law."

He noted that elimination of noise is unrealistic, but control is possible, stressing that a concert must have sound—it is unavoidable.

“However, if an organiser lacks an environmental permit, fails to comply with sound-level regulations, or does not have approval from the arts regulator, then they should not be allowed to host a concert."

Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist Salum Seif said hospitals treat cases linked to loud noise, saying poor sound management is the problem.

"The main problem lies in excessive sound levels, poor speaker placement and prolonged exposure. When sound exceeds safe limits, its effects may appear immediately or develop gradually over time,” he said.

Dr Seif added that exposure causes hearing loss, headaches and hypertension. “Frequent sleep deprivation has serious consequences for both mental and physical health."

Psychologist Yisambi Mbuwi said people react differently. "Some people derive excitement and pleasure from loud music, while for others the same noise becomes a source of psychological distress.

"If noise is affecting your mental well-being, it is sometimes important to take personal steps such as avoiding such environments or choosing alternative times and places for rest."

Workspace Entertainment director Christopher Emmanuel said professionals should be involved.

"Many organisers do not always involve qualified sound engineers, sometimes due to limited budgets or lack of awareness," he said.

"You might attend events where the music is extremely loud inside the venue, but just a few metres outside, the sound is barely audible. That is exactly how it should be," Mr Emmanuel said, calling for training and support.

"Basata should play a stronger role in equipping organisers with adequate knowledge on how to prevent noise pollution and explore ways to support access to proper equipment."

Artist Mussa Mabumo (Bando Mc) said education is lacking: "There is still a serious need for education in this area. When an artist is on stage, the main concern is often how well their voice sounds to the audience.”

He said organisers should protect communities, noting that as artists, they should also encourage organisers to control sound levels and respect community wellbeing.

DJ Jumanne Ramadhani said collaboration is key: "During rehearsals, we should assess how sound travels beyond the venue and look for ways to reduce negative impact. Education is everything. Many of us do not fully understand sound systems. Cooperation and shared learning can make a big difference.

NEMC said multiple agencies are involved in enforcement.

"What we do at NEMC is conduct awareness campaigns, which are an important part of our mandate. NEMC has not been idle, but other institutions and the public must also support enforcement efforts," said NEMC Legal Compliance Manager Hamadi Taimuru, stressing that education is key.

"We can issue fines endlessly, but education is everything. When organisers, artists and communities understand the dangers of excessive noise, the problem will significantly reduce."

Stakeholders say regulation should balance entertainment and public health. They further argue that without coordinated enforcement, existing laws risk remaining largely on paper despite their clear provisions.

They say improved collaboration between municipal councils, environmental regulators, law enforcement agencies and event organisers would help standardise permit conditions and reduce inconsistencies in enforcement across different areas of the city and beyond.

They also suggest that investment in public awareness campaigns targeting both organisers and audiences could help shift attitudes towards noise control, especially among young people who form the core audience of live music events.

At the same time, they emphasise that regulation should not be viewed as an attempt to suppress creativity or limit the growth of the entertainment industry, but rather as a necessary step to ensure that cultural and economic benefits are balanced with the right of communities to live in a healthy and peaceful environment.

They further note that stronger data collection on noise levels and compliance rates could help authorities design more targeted interventions and evaluate the effectiveness of current regulations over time.