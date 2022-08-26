Nyamka appointed Prisons Commissioner General as scores picked for different positions

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Senior Assistant Commissioner of Prisons (SACP) Ramadhan Nyamka as the new Commissioner General of Prisons (CGP).

CGP Nyamka has replaced Major General Suleiman Mzee, who was on July 31, 2022 appointed the Mara Regional Commissioner (RC).

A statement signed by presidential communications director Zuhura Yunus released on Friday, 26 August 2022, says the appointment takes effect from August 24, 2022.

In another development, the Head of State has appointed several Tanzanians to hold different positions in public entities in separate announcements made by Ms Yunus.

They include Ambassador Mwanaidi Sinare Maajar who becomes the new University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) council chairperson, replacing (rtd) Judge Damian Lubuva whose term in office has expired.

“She has the UDSM Vice Chancellor, Prof Wiliam Anangisye, as the new National Examination Council (Necta) chairman. Prof Anangisye will be continuing with the second term effectively from August 23,” reads one part of the press statement.

Furthermore, the President has appointed NMB Bank’s retail banking chief Filbert Mponzi as the new Sugar Board of Tanzania (SBT) board chairman.

President Hassan also confirmed Dr Venance Mwase who was acting as State Mining Corporation (Stamico) managing director.

“She has appointed Dr Tausi Kida as the chairperson of the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (Tari) board. Prior to her appointment she worked as the Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF) chief executive officer,” reads another part of the press release.

Former Lupa Constituency legislator, who doubles as the Growing Power Tanzania Limited project manager, Mr Victor Mwambalaswa, has been picked as the chairman of the Tanzania Tobacco Board (TTB).

Also, Mr Omari Bakari, who is the co-founder of the non-governmental organsation of the Tanzanian Data Lab (dLab) has been named the Agricultural Input Trust Fund (AGITIF) board chairman.

Mr Salum Hagan, who doubles as the SSC Capital chief executive officer, Dar es Salaam, has been appointed as the chairman of the Cereals and other Produce Board (CPB), according to the press statement.

“She has appointed Prof Andrew Temu, who doubles as the board chairman of the Trustees of the Private Agricultural Sector Support (PASS) to serve as the board chairman for the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticide Authority (TPHPA),” reads the statement.

Furthermore, President Hassan has picked CRDB Bank PLC managing director Abdulmajid Nsekela as the Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC) chairman.

Also, in the appointments taking effect on August 24, 2022, the Head of State has also appointed the Mwanza based Nyanza Bottling Co. Ltd chairman Mwita Gachuma as the Tanzania Cotton Board (TCB) chairman.