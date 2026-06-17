Oil and gas boosts fuel availability

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s favourable investment climate in the oil and gas sector continues to attract investors while improving access to energy services for consumers.

The remarks were made on Monday, June 15, 2026, in Dar es Salaam by Oryx Energies Tanzania Limited Managing Director, Iman Mtafya, during the launch of a new service station at Wazo.

He said the station is aimed at bringing petroleum products and clean cooking gas closer to consumers.

“Oryx is a leader in gas distribution and will continue to support government efforts to promote clean energy.

This station is part of our strategy to bring services closer to the people,” he said.

“We continue to invest and will soon open another station about 40 kilometres from Dodoma city. Our goal is to reach customers wherever they are, including rural areas.”

Mr Mtafya said the company places strong emphasis on safety and has deployed advanced technology at the station.

He added that Oryx maintains strict product standards, supported by its own laboratory to ensure fuel quality.

He said government efforts, particularly through the Ministry of Energy, have enabled the company to expand operations beyond Dar es Salaam into other regions.

“The environment created by the Ministry of Energy has supported investors in expanding services closer to citizens,” he said.

CDT Oil and CDT Energies Managing Director Boniface Nasibu, who oversees the station, said the site was selected after assessing local demand.

“The station is near Madale, where there are military farms, the Wazo cement factory and surrounding residents. This is the right location to serve fuel and gas needs,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of residents, Sheikh Amani Hamis said the station would improve access to fuel and gas and create jobs for local youth.