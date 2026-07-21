Opposition leader granted bail after being charged with conspiracy to murder police officers

Geita. The Geita Sub-Registry of the High Court of Tanzania has ordered the release of Geita Constituency Chadema chairperson, Ms Neema Chozaire, after she was produced in court in compliance with an earlier court order.

The order followed a petition filed by Chadema in the High Court, Geita Sub-Registry, against the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Attorney General, the Geita Regional Police Commander (RPC) and the Regional Crime Officer (RCO), seeking an explanation for her continued detention without bail.

Speaking outside the court, Chadema Victoria Zone secretary Mr Zacharia Obadi said the petition also sought compensation for what the party described as her prolonged detention.

He said the party's immediate priority was to ensure that Ms Chozaire received medical treatment.

"We sympathise with her family, who went more than 20 days without seeing their relative. We will take her home and ensure she receives treatment because she appears to be in pain and has complained of severe discomfort," he said.

The petition had also sought orders allowing Ms Chozaire access to her lawyers, family members and party leaders, in addition to her release.

The case, which was scheduled for hearing on July 14, was adjourned after State attorneys informed the court that they were attending a government lawyers' conference in Arusha.

Defence lawyer Mr Beatus Emmanuel said High Court Judge Projestus Kahyoza subsequently ordered that Ms Chozaire be produced in court on July 20.

Although the hearing had been scheduled for noon, State Attorney Liberatus Joan Rwabuhanga requested an additional 90 minutes. Ms Chozaire was eventually brought before the judge at about 3.30 pm.

After her release by the High Court, the prosecution informed the court that police had already charged Ms Chozaire before the Geita District Court with conspiracy to murder police officers.

Prosecutors allege that on June 28 and 29, 2026, she conspired with other individuals to plan the killing of police officers.

As the offence is bailable, Principal Resident Magistrate Mujuni Muchunguzi granted her bail. She was ordered to return to the Geita District Court on August 3, 2026, when the case will be mentioned.

Ms Chozaire was released after spending 22 days in custody following her arrest on June 29 while on her way to a local market.